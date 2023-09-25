Dubai — CarbonSifr, a UAE-based climate action company, announces Green Giving Partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the environmental charity established to safeguard the UAE’s natural heritage, in the Year of Sustainability and beyond. The strategic partnership merges CarbonSifr’s commitment to pioneer climate action with Emirates Nature-WWF’s legacy of mobilizing civil society to maximize their impact and build a world where people and nature can thrive.

“Our Green Giving Partners support local conservation projects, helping pave the way for the UAE to achieve net zero and biodiversity targets,” explained Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF. “We are delighted to welcome CarbonSifr as a Green Giving Partner and look forward to elevating civil society awareness around carbon footprints and climate action.”

As Emirates Nature-WWF's preferred climate tech partner, CarbonSifr is furthering its commitment to boost climate awareness and offer practical solutions for Middle East businesses and consumers. Their climate technology solutions are grounded in helping corporates and organizations take strides towards tangible impact, making climate action more accessible and achievable for everyone.

Mustafa Bosca, Co-founder and Chief Decarbonization Officer of CarbonSifr, said, "Partnering with Emirates Nature-WWF amplifies our mission. Together, we aspire to raise the bar for climate action in the region, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility and action."

As the UN climate change conference COP28 draws near, the global community is focussed on strengthening climate commitments and impact. Partnerships amongst businesses and organizations are in instrumental in achieving transformative change and paving the path towards a net zero future. This partnership signifies the potential of harnessing digital technology to engage with civil society and drive repeat actions that contribute towards a sustainable tomorrow.

​​​​​About CarbonSifr

CarbonSifr is a climate-tech company headquartered in the UAE. Dedicated to the integration of climate action into everyday life, they provide tech-enabled solutions to measure, reduce and remove carbon footprint of businesses. Recognized for its efforts, CarbonSifr plays a pivotal role in promoting climate awareness and accelerating climate action in the Middle East. CarbonSifr is also a member of the UAE Carbon Alliance, a coalition focused on advancing carbon markets in the region.

For more information, visit: https://carbonsifr.com/

About Emirates Nature-WWF:

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.

Learn more at https://www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae