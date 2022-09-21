High-end hunting rifle subsidiary Merkel to highlight CARACAL’s global reach

Abu Dhabi, UAE – CARACAL, the leading small arms manufacturer and entity within EDGE, one of the top 25 defence groups in the world, is marking its 18th appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2022) as the UAE’s premier producer of high-performance pistols, sub-machine guns, rifles, and sniper rifles.

At the 19th edition of the event, which runs from 26 September to 2 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), CARACAL will be a sector sponsor, showcasing its commercial line of state-of-the-art small arms and will feature displays from LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION, LIWA Arms, and its subsidiary MERKEL, a producer of luxury German hunting rifles.

Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “CARACAL has made incredible progress in recent years to bring high-performing, accurate, and extremely reliable small arms to market here in the UAE, and overseas. Embracing the UAE’s Industry 4.0 and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiatives with an innovation mindset has led to CARACAL producing a diverse portfolio of advanced firearms that stand out in the international small arms market for their unique and industry-leading designs. This year, we will be taking great pride in showcasing globally competitive UAE products to the public.”

MERKEL will be displaying their range of hunting rifles and three special edition custom HELIX hunting rifles with bespoke art work inspired by UAE landmarks and UAE wildlife. LIWA Arms will display their Chayeh Z20 hunting rifle in three variants and LAHAB will display a variety of small calibre ammunition.

In keeping with tradition, CARACAL will showcase a pair of ‘Spirit of the Emiratis’ pistols with calligraphy engraving and 24 carat gold inlays.

CARACAL will also be displaying its flagship assault rifle, the CAR 816 in multiple barrel lengths; the CAR 817 assault rifle; the CMP 9 submachine gun in the standard, short, integral suppressor and side charging variants; the CARACAL F pistol; and sniper rifles in different calibres.

ADIHEX is the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian, and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa region. The highly celebrated annual event attracts over 105,000 local and global visitors to explore the latest technologies, innovations, and trends in equestrian, hunting, camping, traditional and modern hunting. Under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage...A Reborn Aspiration’, ADIHEX 2022 offers CARACAL the opportunity to deepen their affinity with the UAE public, feature their trailblazing small arms, and highlight their global presence and reputation.

Attendees of ADIHEX can visit CARACAL at stand 12.A01.

