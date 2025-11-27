Dubai, UAE – Capital.com, a leading global trading platform and fintech group, today announced a major expansion of its crypto offering alongside robust growth across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The company has added over 1,200 new markets bringing the total numbers of instruments it offers traders to 5000, including a significantly expanded range of crypto CFDs, reinforcing its position as one of the largest providers of digital asset instruments in the brokerage space.

This strategic expansion coincides with Capital.com reporting global Q3 trading volumes of $744 billion, with the MENA region contributing an impressive 51% of that total. Crypto trading led the surge, climbing 53.9% quarter-on-quarter worldwide and an exceptional 67% month-on-month in MENA, reflecting the region’s growing appetite for digital assets. Equities also advanced by 5.2% globally driven by sustained investor interest in AI and technology stocks, while FX and commodities experienced seasonal declines.

MENA Growth Highlights

Capital.com continues to strengthen its presence in the region through its Dubai-based office, regulated by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The company was recently recognised as one of the fastest-growing tech-enabled platforms in the Middle East for the third consecutive year by Deloitte Technology’s Fast 50 programme.

Expanded Crypto Offering

To meet increasing client demand for diversified trading strategies, Capital.com now offers over 400 crypto CFD instruments, giving traders access to a broad range of digital assets—from major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to an expanding selection of altcoins.

“Digital assets are transforming the trading landscape globally, and MENA is at the forefront of this shift,” said Vitalii Kedyk, Head of Digital Assets, Capital.com. “By expanding our crypto markets, we’re empowering traders in the region to engage with this evolving asset class through a platform that prioritises education, transparency, and innovation.”

Tarik Chebib, CEO MENA at Capital.com, added: “The UAE and wider MENA region are experiencing robust growth in digital trading. Our Q3 numbers reflect strong momentum, particularly in crypto, which grew by more than 67% quarter-on-quarter in MENA alone. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing traders in the region with access to world-class products and technology, backed by local expertise and regulatory trust.”

Q3 Snapshot

Total trading volumes: $744 billion

Crypto securities: +53.9% QoQ

Equities: +5.2% QoQ

FX: -17.1% QoQ

Commodities: -12.2% QoQ

Trades executed: 45.7 million

Capital.com operates globally with offices in London, Dubai, Limassol, Warsaw, Sofia, Melbourne, and Nassau, serving clients across Europe, MENA, and beyond.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through user-friendly and innovative online trading platforms. Launched in 2016, its intuitive award-winning platform —available on web and app —enables investors to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help users inform their trading decisions , the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive educational content to support clients in their trading journeys.

Capital.com is one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the sector with client trading volumes exceeding $1trillion. In 2024, the company was recognised as the fastest growing tech-enabled platform in the Middle East and Cyprus for the third-straight year by Deloitte Technology’s Fast 50 programme.

Capital.com has a global network with offices located in leading business and financial centres including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

This press release is for media use only. It’s not intended for individual investors and doesn’t include personal advice or recommendations.

