Continued growth in Assets Under Management in the UAE to USD 470 billion, highlighting deeper institutional engagement

Number of locally domiciled investment funds more than quadrupled during the year, supporting the development of domestic asset management capabilities

The Capital Markets Decree entered into force, further enhancing the robust regulatory framework, based on international standards governing the sector

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Capital Market Authority, the federal regulator of the UAE’s securities and commodities markets, today announced strong performance across key regulatory and market indicators in 2025, reflecting continued expansion in market activity, deeper investor participation, and the ongoing strengthening of the national capital markets framework.

In 2025, the Authority recorded a significant increase in licensing activity, completing 3,170 licenses and approvals compared to 1,272 in 2024. This represents year-on-year (YoY) growth of approximately 150%, marking one of the highest annual increases in the Authority’s history, reflecting a sustained rise in market participation and regulatory engagement.

Elevated market participation in 2025 was accompanied by a substantial expansion in assets under management across the funds and portfolio management landscape, underscoring the increasing scale and institutional maturity of the market. Across the UAE, assets under management reached approximately USD 470 billion. Within this broader market context, the Authority’s regulatory oversight was reflected in strong growth across funds and portfolio management activities under its supervision.

The continued breadth of market development was further evident in the expansion of the local investment funds landscape. During 2025, the number of locally domiciled investment funds grew by approximately 322%. The total number of funds under the Authority’s oversight, including passported funds, rose by approximately 66%, increasing from 119 in 2024 to 197 in 2025. This expansion reflects a broader and more diversified range of investment strategies and structures being established within the market, enhancing choice for both individual and institutional investors and contributing to greater market depth and long-term resilience.

Commenting on the Authority’s performance, His Excellency Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority, said: “The Authority’s performance in 2025 reflects the continued development of the UAE’s capital markets and the effectiveness of its regulatory framework. The increase in licensing activity and the expansion of managed assets demonstrate growing confidence in the regulatory environment and the strength of market participation. Looking ahead, the Authority will continue to enhance its supervisory approach and regulatory tools to keep pace with market developments. This will ensure that growth is supported by robust governance, transparency, and effective investor protection. Together, these developments point to a deepening pool of long-term capital and reinforces the UAE’s growing role as a regional and international hub for institutional investment.”

Alongside these market developments, the period was followed by important regulatory updates to the capital markets framework. Federal decree laws governing the Capital Market Authority and the regulation of capital markets came into effect in 2026, reinforcing the foundations that underpin the securities and commodities markets. Taken together with the market outcomes recorded in 2025, these developments reflect a regulatory environment that continues to evolve in step with market growth, supporting effective oversight, market integrity, and sustained investor confidence.

About Capital Market Authority:

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) was established in 2000 as the federal regulator of the UAE’s capital markets. CMA is responsible for regulating and supervising securities and commodities markets, safeguarding investor rights, promoting transparency and fair market practices, and enhancing market confidence and competitiveness. The Authority operates through a forward-looking regulatory framework aligned with international best practices, supporting sustainable market development in line with the UAE’s national economic vision.

For more information, please visit: www.sca.gov.ae.

Media Contact

CMA@edelmansmithfield.com