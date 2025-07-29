Abu Dhabi: Capital Catering+, the premier hospitality provider of the ADNEC Group, has launched a dynamic new website that showcases with a range of catering services and specialty Emirati dishes, perfectly tailored for corporate meetings, weddings, private VIP functions, and special occasions. This milestone is part of ADNEC Group's efforts to digitalise all its services, streamline processes and improve accessibility to its bespoke catering offerings.

The brand-new website introduces a user-friendly interface and a streamlined online booking system, enabling customers to browse, select, and customise their catering orders. From individually selected dishes to comprehensive package menus, Capital Catering+ offers flexibility to meet diverse culinary preferences and cater to all event requirements.

Rooted in Emirati hospitality, Capital Catering+ proudly champions the preservation of Emirati culture and culinary heritage by placing traditional cuisine at the heart of its offerings. With a deep respect for the UAE’s rich culinary legacy, the Capital Catering+ prepares authentic Emirati dishes using locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that each dish reflects the essence of Emirati culture.

Muzafar El Ariss, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Catering+, said: “The launch of our new website and the introduction of authentic Emirati dishes represent a major advancement in enhancing the culinary experience for every event. We are committed to embedding Emirati flavours in every dish, ensuring that our guests enjoy a true taste of our rich heritage. Additionally, our easy-to-use booking tool simplifies the process for clients, making it easy to access our diverse menu and services.”

Operating two kitchens in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Capital Catering+ delivers over 2,500 weddings and events each year, providing exceptional catering solutions across all seven Emirates. Whether it's a high-profile government function or luxury wedding, Capital Catering+ teams manage every detail of an event with precision and attention to protocol. Both delivery and pick-up options are available, ensuring convenience, quality, and efficiency from start to finish.

As part of the ADNEC Group, Capital Catering+ continues to elevate the catering and hospitality landscape in the UAE, offering tailored menus, impeccable service, and a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver unforgettable moments.

Customers can explore the new website and place orders now by visiting www.capitalcateringplus.ae