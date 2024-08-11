Capital Bank has been awarded “Best Banking App in Jordan 2024” by International Business Magazine. This accolade recognizes the bank’s outstanding achievements in digital transformation and its unwavering commitment to providing top-notch digital banking services to its customers.

This achievement reflects Capital Bank’s ongoing efforts in innovation and the enhancement of its digital services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. It also underscores the bank’s dedication to delivering a seamless and convenient banking experience through its exceptional banking app, enabling customers to conduct various transactions easily without the need to visit branches.

Capital Bank CEO, Tamer Ghazaleh expressed his pride in receiving this prestigious award, highlighting the remarkable success and achievements of companies that have made positive impacts in their sectors. He stated, “This recognition signifies our continuous dedication to achieving excellence and leadership in digital banking services. Our mobile banking app is a testament to our relentless efforts to provide a seamless and innovative banking experience for our customers. We are committed to continually developing and updating it to meet their changing needs and aspirations.”

Ghazaleh emphasized that Capital Bank will continue its commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving fintech world. The bank adopts and implements a digital transformation strategy that focuses on enhancing the customer journey, moving beyond traditional banking models, and offering a smarter and more sustainable way of digital banking, thereby reinforcing its leading position in the Jordanian banking market.

Recently, Capital Bank received the “Best Digital Bank in Jordan” award from the renowned Euromoney magazine, further proof of the bank’s commitment to excellence and customer-focused innovation in digital banking services.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo