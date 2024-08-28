Capital Bank was recently honored with the “Best Cash Management Bank in Jordan” award at the 2024 Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards hosted by The Digital Banker.

This award recognizes the excellence of Capital Bank’s cash management services and products offered to its corporate clients. These solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, ensuring the efficient and innovative management of liquidity and working capital in a secure and user-friendly manner.

Yasser Kleib, Group Chief Institutional Banking Officer at Capital Bank, said: “We are proud to receive this award, which reflects our leading position in the market and our ongoing commitment to providing innovative cash management solutions. Our goal is to deliver services and products that exceed our corporate clients’ expectations, support their business growth, and contribute to their success.”

Zaid El Kurdi, Group Transaction Banking Director at Capital Bank, also expressed his gratitude, noting that this award underscores the bank’s dedication to excellence and innovation in transaction banking and cash management, offering exceptional products and services that consistently surpass client expectations.

El Kurdi added, “Capital Bank Group offers a comprehensive range of cash management solutions and products that strengthen our relationships with clients, enhance their financial stability, and improve operational efficiency. These innovative solutions showcase our commitment to leveraging technology to provide advanced and effective products.”

The Digital Banker Magazine praised Capital Bank for its leadership in delivering innovative cash management solutions and its commitment to developing advanced banking products and services. The magazine highlighted that the bank’s offerings are carefully tailored to meet the specific needs of its corporate clients, particularly in areas such as liquidity management, cash flow optimization, and facilitating international transactions.

Capital Bank’s approach is rooted in a client-centered philosophy, striving to deeply understand the needs and challenges of its corporate clients. By actively listening and continually innovating, the bank ensures that its solutions address current needs while anticipating future demands. This philosophy is the foundation of the strong, long-term relationships the bank has built with its clients, based on trust and mutual success.

It is worth mentioning that The Digital Banker awards recognize outstanding financial institutions worldwide that excel in their areas of expertise. These awards are globally renowned, with winners selected by a panel of prominent consultants and international experts who review submissions against a strict set of criteria.

-Ends-

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo