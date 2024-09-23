As part of its ongoing effort to continually serve its Private Banking clients, Capital Bank has signed an agreement with Amman Golf Club, marking a collaboration aimed at elevating the client experience. The agreement was signed in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

This partnership is part of Capital Bank’s strategy to enhance its clients’ experience by offering exceptional services that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. By partnering with esteemed institutions like Amman Golf Club, the bank seeks to provide unique experiences.

Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Capital Bank Group, commented on the partnership, stating, “At Capital Bank, we are committed to add value for our clients, whether through our exclusive banking services or partnerships that enhance their experiences. We’re excited to collaborate with Amman Golf Club, a premier destination for golf enthusiasts. This partnership reflects our dedication to offering experiences that align with our clients’ aspirations and needs.”

Majd Najada, General Manager of Amman Golf Club, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to be working with Capital Bank, an organization that shares our values and ambitions. Through this partnership, we aim to offer an exceptional experience for the bank’s golf-loving clients, allowing them to enjoy the club’s outstanding services in a beautiful setting.”

Amman Golf Club is a popular destination for golf enthusiasts in Jordan, offering a nine-hole (PAR 3) course that combines stunning natural landscapes with top-tier service, making it a favorite spot for golfers in the capital.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo