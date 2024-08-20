As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting financial literacy among different age groups, Capital Bank recently organized an interactive program for the children of its clients, aged 11 to 17, titled “Money Matters”, designed to introduce them to essential financial concepts.

Held at Capital Campus, Capital Bank’s dedicated training center, the event provided participants with three hours of interactive training focused on key financial topics, including budgeting, smart spending and saving, credit and debt management, consumer rights, and entrepreneurship.

At the end of the program, participants had the opportunity to apply their new knowledge by preparing business plans, which they then presented to the trainers and other groups.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, says, “At Capital Bank, we believe in the importance of investing in young people and equipping them with the financial knowledge necessary to achieve their goals and aspirations. Through the ‘Money Matters’ program, we aim to instill fundamental financial concepts and encourage the development of sound financial skills and habits that will help build a stable financial future.”

Barto reaffirmed Capital Bank’s commitment to continuing such programs and initiatives for all age groups, aligning with the bank’s vision to support sustainable development in the Jordanian community. This program is in line with the Central Bank of Jordan’s goals of empowering youth with the right financial knowledge.

The “Money Matters” program is part of Capital Bank’s broader strategy to enhance financial literacy. By developing young people’s financial management skills, the bank aims to empower them to make informed financial decisions that will support their future financial stability and help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

-Ends-

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo