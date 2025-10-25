Capital Agro Group announced the launch of its new project to establish an integrated logistics complex for frozen food storage (giant refrigerators with sorting and packaging lines) at $25mn investment. The company plans to invest $15mn this year, an additional $10mn to be invested by 2027.

Capital Agro has begun establishing an integrated logistics platform for deposit, trading, and storage services for all frozen food products, utilizing advanced and smart technologies being used for the first time in Egypt in the frozen food storage and handling sector. This technology aims to increase operational efficiency and contribute to the provision of food storage space in Egypt.

Capital Agro planned to build the project in a logistical geographic area located near seaports and industrial centers (Belbes, Sharqia Governorate), nestled between agricultural and industrial sites and close to consumer markets. The project is located on land belonging to

Sharkia National Company for Food Security, to which the company has acquired a 25-year usufruct right.

The new project spans over area of approximately 30,000 square meters and has an operational capacity exceeding 30,000 pallets, including washing, sorting, and packaging lines for fruits and vegetables. This makes the project one of the most important integrated logistics projects to be launched this year, focusing on a "goods bank" for deposits, withdrawals, and trading, as well as analyzing inventory data and tracking inventory levels.

Capital Agro aims to enable artificial intelligence in efficient and smart management to facilitate storage and freezing processes, in addition to monitoring storage rooms and continuously updating data. The project is powered by solar and renewable energy.

Capital Agro is collaborating with distinguished expertise firms to leverage their diverse expertise in the field, along with Japanese, Chinese, and German expertise, to complete the project in the best possible way in terms of operational and management technology.

It's worth noting that Capital Agro has been working in the food import and export sector for nearly 13 years. It also has extensive experience in managing and marketing storage spaces and refrigerators on behalf of third parties, in addition to retailing home appliances and electronics, along with restaurants and cafes.