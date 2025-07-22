Cairo – Capgemini, a global business and technology transformation partner, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WNS, a leading digital business process services (BPS) provider, in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.3 billion ($76.50 per share). This strategic acquisition strengthens Capgemini's position as a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations by combining WNS's sector-specific platforms and automation expertise with Capgemini's consulting-led AI and cloud capabilities.

The combination brings together Capgemini’s consulting-led digital transformation expertise and WNS’s industry-leading Digital BPS capabilities, creating unmatched scale and innovation potential. The deal is expected to be accretive to Capgemini’s normalized EPS by 4% in 2026 and 7% in 2027 post-synergies.

This milestone further solidifies Capgemini’s leadership in AI-driven business transformation, empowering enterprises with intelligent automation and next-generation process innovation.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.