Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Caparol Paints, a global leader in premium paint and coatings solutions, is accelerating its growth across the Middle East with a stronger focus on retail expansion, double-digit partner growth, and the launch of new product lines tailored to the Middle East. Since entering the UAE market in 1998, Caparol has steadily built its reputation as a go-to brand for high-performance, sustainable coatings, backed by German innovation and local-market solutions.

Over the past 12 months, Caparol has significantly expanded its retail network across the UAE and wider region, offering professionals and homeowners greater access to its range of interior and exterior paints. This expansion follows a 35% year-on-year sales increase in 2024, supported by high uptake of its flagship products for interior and exterior paints, including CapaStone, Caparol’s innovative façade solution.

Designed to perform in the region’s demanding climate, Caparol’s product portfolio reflects its commitment to sustainable, locally relevant solutions. Manufactured in its Dubai-based facility, the range addresses the growing demand for long-lasting, climate-adapted finishes across residential and commercial projects. Its low-VOC, weather-resistant, and design-forward solutions are widely trusted by contractors, architects, and designers across the region.

“The Middle East is a priority region for Caparol, and we are committed to growing our presence across the region, to serve both existing and future customers,” said Dirk Schilmöller, Managing Director Middle East, Africa & Asia. “With the regional paints and coatings market projected to reach over USD 8.5 billion by 2035, fuelled by a booming real estate sector and rising population, the opportunity ahead is significant. We see enormous potential, not only in offering high-quality paint systems, but in long-term durability, energy efficiency and healthier indoor environments. Caparol will continue investing in innovative, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners and communities.”

Caparol has also doubled its Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) business over the last two years, reflecting a growing regional focus on energy-efficient and thermally insulated building solutions. This reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting high-performance, sustainable construction practices.

Caparol’s growing project portfolio in the UAE includes high-profile residential, hospitality and commercial developments. The brand has also deepened its support for industry professionals by investing in training, colour consultancy, and technical services to ensure projects are executed to the highest standard.

With the UAE’s continued push for sustainable urban development under Vision 2031, Caparol is reinforcing its role as a long-term partner to the region’s architecture, design and construction sectors.

About Caparol

Caparol Paints LLC is a leading developer and producer of high-quality paints, enamels, decorative and structural coatings, and insulation technology. Part of DAW Group, one of Europe’s largest private paint manufacturers, Caparol is the Group’s premium brand for architectural and decorative coatings, bringing more than 125 years of global expertise to the Middle East and Africa.

Operating in the Middle East region since 1999, Caparol operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Dubai and is known for delivering sustainable, climate-adapted, and design-forward solutions tailored to the region’s needs. Recognised by its iconic striped elephant, the brand is trusted by architects, designers, and developers for its technical expertise, reliable performance, and strong aesthetic range.

Caparol’s paints and systems have been used in some of the region’s most iconic developments, including Rove Hotels, Dubai Hills Villas, Six Senses The Palm, Al Araimi Boulevard Mall, Nizwa Souq and numerous government, residential, and commercial projects.