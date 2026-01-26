Dubai, UAE: Canon Middle East has successfully concluded the first official graduation ceremony of its Canon Certified Printing Consultant (CCPC) program, marking a significant milestone in the professional printing industry and reinforcing Canon’s long-term commitment to developing consultative expertise in an evolving print landscape.

The three-day CCPC Graduation Event, held in Dubai, celebrated the successful completion of a rigorous, year-long program designed to develop highly skilled printing consultants capable of navigating today’s increasingly complex commercial print, packaging, workflow, and application environments.

Launched in 2024, the CCPC program represents Canon’s strategic response to the changing needs of the printing industry, where customers are seeking trusted advisors who can translate technology into measurable business value. The comprehensive curriculum combines advanced theoretical learning with hands-on, real-world applications, including complex commercial print cases, workflow-driven projects, and innovative digital printing applications.

“The printing industry today is no longer about products alone – it is about insight, confidence, and long-term value creation,” said Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East. “The CCPC program was designed to develop true printing consultants who can understand customer challenges, design the right solutions, and guide businesses through transformation. This first graduating cohort demonstrates exactly why this approach is critical for the future of print.”

Throughout the program, participants were challenged to develop and present real commercial print cases reflecting complex sales cycles and operational realities. In parallel, they designed practical digital printing applications that demonstrated the effective use of production technologies, workflow automation, sustainability considerations, and business impact modelling.

Graduates presented their work to evaluation panels comprising Canon Middle East leadership and external industry printing experts, ensuring a high level of assessment credibility and industry relevance. The graduation ceremony also featured an application gallery showcasing the creativity, technical depth, and business thinking demonstrated by the participants.

The seven CCPC graduates – Ahmed Assal, Ahmed Hasouba, Ajish Paul, Muhammed Shabaan, Emre Polat, Nowfel Kurukkalparambil, and Omkar Viswas Rao received their professional certifications following a rigorous evaluation of application creativity, business impact, economic viability, technology selection, workflow optimization, competitive advantages, print quality, and presentation excellence.

“What makes CCPC unique is the depth and structure of the journey,” said Ayman Aly, B2B Marketing Director at Canon Middle East. “This is not a short-term training initiative. It is a one-year transformation that blends technology, applications, workflow, and business strategy, preparing consultants to support customers in an industry that is rapidly evolving toward personalization, automation, and sustainability.”

The graduation ceremony welcomed Canon Middle East leadership alongside industry professionals and external guests, reinforcing the growing importance of consultative expertise and continuous professional development within the printing ecosystem.

Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, Canon Middle East also announced the continuation of the CCPC program, with a new intake planned for 2026, further reinforcing Canon’s commitment to shaping the future of professional printing through knowledge, expertise, and innovation.

