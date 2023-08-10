In alignment with the company’s, ‘Closer to Customer’ strategy aimed at strengthening and enhancing relationships with its customers, Canon launches the first of its kind Contact Centre in Egypt.

The Call Centre will serve as the central communication point for customers and will be the first telephone helpline service to be launched by Canon Central & North Africa

Customer support will be provided by highly skilled and experienced representatives.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Today, Canon Central and North Africa announced the launch of its ‘Canon Contact Centre’ in Egypt, which will commence operating on 10th Aug,2023. The centre is the first of its kind for Canon Central & North Africa and aligns with its ‘Closer to Customer’ strategy aimed at strengthening and enhancing relationships with its customers & partners making it easier to gain access to information on Canon’s brand, products, services, and channels.

CLOSER THAN EVER

Canon Contact Centre will elevate the overall customer experience by fostering seamless and efficient interactions, while also surpassing their expectations and fulfilling their demands. Serving as a seamless hub of information exchange, this centre ensures patrons receive enhanced reliability through adept and experienced representatives. Moreover, customers can expect swift query resolutions, thanks to the expert training that enables representatives to promptly identify and address their needs.

NOT JUST A HELP LINE, RATHER A POINT OF CONVERGENCE

The feedback received from the Contact Centre will be diligently and effectively addressed, ensuring an enhanced product and service offering for our valued customers.

Embarking on a visionary journey, Canon sets forth with its one-of-a-kind Contact Centre in Egypt, resolutely echoing its ‘Closer to Customer’ strategy while paving the way for local talent’s growth. “This ground-breaking initiative eliminates any barriers that might distance the company from its valued customers,” says Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa. “This unprecedented endeavour offers a perfect combination of opportunities for both Canon’s existing network and the aspiring young population seeking employment in Egypt, setting it apart from any other African country. The pride in starting this venture in Egypt is immeasurable. Positioned as the kingpin of communication, the Contact Centre promises the pinnacle of customer experience forging an unprecedented bond between Canon and its customers.”

CANON HOTLINE NUMBER AND OPERATING HOURS

Canon Contact Centre representatives will be ready to answer consumers’ general inquiries, sales, services, and complaints both in English & Arabic. The Canon hotline number ‘17103’ operates from Sundays to Thursdays between the hours of 09H00am and 19H00 pm.

Any calls made outside of these hours will be recorded and promptly attended to during working hours to ensure effective communication and comprehensive query resolution.

Customers can enjoy an improved experience that leaves them more informed about Canon’s products and services.

A team of trained professionals will provide customers with reliable and efficient support.

With its array of features, including a single access number, multiple call options, and efficient query resolution, the Canon Contact Centre redefines the standard of support.

EMPOWER TO CONNECT, CONNECT TO CHANGE

Egypt is renowned for its world-class education ecosystem, with 250+ universities and institutes providing access to 600K+ graduates each year, one of the highest in EMEA. Canon has been at the forefront of education and empowerment initiatives across Africa and the Middle East since it started operating in these markets. The Canon Contact Centre in Egypt reinforces the company’s continued commitment, and further contributes to job creation and to upskilling the successful candidates who will handle client queries. All Contact Centre representatives will receive training in acquiring soft skills, product knowledge, CRM internal training, knowledge base development, and more.

With the ICT sector being the largest contributor to Egypt’s GDP, it is no surprise that the country’s IT and BPO service providers employ 212,000 FTEs, with the total number of customer care call centre professionals estimated to be around 95,000 every year. The amalgamation of an abundance of local talent in the Egyptian Call Centre market with people’s liking to connect on a call for human interaction over texting online or emailing makes the Egypt-based Canon Contact Centre a real winner for customers.

"We find ourselves at a monumental juncture in our journey, as this project's inception signifies a transformative milestone. Our resolute commitment is to deliver unparalleled experiences and unwavering support to every individual who chooses to partake in this expedition with us. The cutting-edge contact center redefines customer interaction, seamlessly weaving efficiency into every engagement and facilitating effortless access to a comprehensive repository of information spanning Canon's diverse products, services, and channels. Anchored by the principles of sustainability and social responsibility, this initiative not only promises to usher in new dimensions of employment opportunities but also to nurture the skills of successful candidates. As we embark on this endeavour, our dedication remains steadfast—to craft a future in which excellence is fused with empowerment” says, Tushar Vaishnavi, Strategic Planning Director, Canon Central & North Africa

The Canon Contact Centre is a testament to Canon’s commitment to excellence in customer service and satisfaction. In launching this initiative, Canon solidifies its position as a leader in customer-centric solutions, fostering stronger connections with its valued customers.

