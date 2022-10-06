Yohanne Levy joins fixed income team

Sébastien Le Berre re-joins Candriam’s multi-asset team

Damien Vergnaud and Célia Fseil join equity market neutral team

Investment professionals join from BNP Paribas AM, La Française Group, LFIS Capital and SG 29 Haussmann

London: Candriam, a global multi-asset manager focused on sustainable and responsible investing, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new fund managers in response to continued investor demand for its distinctive product offering. They will all be based in Paris.

Dany da Fonseca, CFA, Senior Fund Manager, joins the investment grade credit team. He will be co-manager of Candriam’s sustainable bond euro corporate strategy, which has over EUR 1.37 billion assets under management (AUM) as at end of August 2022, alongside Thomas Madesclaire, Senior Fund Manager at Candriam. In his new role, Dany will have a particular focus on the ESG credit bond market. Previously, he worked at Amundi where he managed and contributed to the development of thematic ESG credit strategies. Dany will report to Patrick Zeenni, CFA, Head of Investment Grade & Credit Arbitrage.

Yohanne Levy, Fund Manager, joins the fixed income team from La Française Group where he was a Portfolio Manager for both the investment grade credit and fixed income funds. He will now co-manage Candriam’s total return bond strategy alongside Nicolas Forest, Global Head of Fixed Income, and Jamie Niven, Senior Fund Manager at Candriam. He will also be co-manager of the firm’s global bonds strategy as well as be a member of its fixed income strategic committee. Yohanne will report to Jamie Niven. Candriam’s Global Fixed Income platform manages around EUR 45 billion of AUM as at end of August 2022. The team consists of 40 investment specialists and work in close synergy with a team of 21 ESG professionals.

Sébastien Le Berre, Fund Manager, has returned to Candriam within the multi-asset team, having previously worked as Multi-Asset Strategist and Fund Manager at the firm’s Luxemburg office from 2015 to 2018. In his new role, he will focus on the management of Candriam’s flexible funds, including multi-asset income and income and growth strategies. He was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager in the multi-asset flexible and absolute return teams at BNP Paribas Asset Management. Sébastien will report to Nadège Dufossé, Global Head of Multi-Asset at Candriam. Candriam’s multi-asset strategy has over EUR 15 billion AUM as at end of August 2022.

Candriam’s equity market neutral team, which manages over EUR 2.36 billion AUM (as at end of August), also sees Damien Vergnaud and Célia Fseil appointed as Fund Managers. They will be co-managers on the firm’s equity market neutral strategy alongside Emmanuel Terraz, Global Head of Absolute Return and Quant Equity, and Sébastien de Gendre, Fund Manager.

Damien joins from the statistical arbitrage desk at LFIS Capital, where he worked as a Quantitative Portfolio Manager while Célia previously worked as a Quant Equities Portfolio Manager at SG 29 Haussmann, part of Société Générale Private Bank. They both bring strong expertise combined with technical knowledge, having worked on the buy-side, managing and developing quantitative equity strategies. Damien and Celia will both report to Emmanuel Terraz, Global Head of Absolute Return and Quant Equity.

Vincent Hamelink, Chief Investment Officer and Member of the Group Strategic and Executive Committees at Candriam, said: “These five new hires reflect our continued commitment to invest in our teams of expert professionals as we see ongoing and strong institutional demand for our diverse fund range. We are committed to offering our investors a combination of high-quality investment skills, diverse strategies, conviction and responsibility, and a world leading approach to sustainable investing.”

These new hires are in addition to Candriam’s expansion of both its ESG development and climate-related thematic global equity teams in May this year[1] in response to growing investor demand for its products.

Dany da Fonseca

Dany da Fonseca, CFA, is a Senior Fund Manager in the lnvestment Grade & Credit Arbitrage team within the Global Credit team at Candriam. He is co-manager of Candriam’s Sustainable Bond Euro Corporate strategy alongside Thomas Madesclaire, Senior Fund Manager. Dany started his career at Amundi Pioneer (USA) in 2017 as a Risk Analyst and subsequently moved on to manage the firm’s Credit Portfolios with a focus on ESG bonds and innovative ESG thematics. Dany holds a Master in Engineering from ESTP Paris and a Master in Management with a major in Finance from ESSEC Business School.

Yohanne Levy

Yohanne is a Fund Manager in Candriam’s fixed income team where he co-manages Candriam’s total return bond strategy alongside Jamie Niven, Senior Fund Manager, and Nicolas Forest, Global Head of Fixed Income at Candriam. He is also co-manager of the firm’s global bonds strategy as well as a member of the firm’s fixed income strategic committee. Previously, Yohanne was a Portfolio Manager at La Francaise in Paris focusing on corporate investment grade credit and he also covered global macro and was involved in managing absolute return and inflation mandates. Yohanne studied at both Paris Dauphine University (License Degree in Applied Mathematics) and L'École nationale des ponts et chaussées (Engineering Degree).

Sébastien Le Berre

Sébastien joined Candriam as Fund Manager as part of its multi-asset team in September 2022. He co-manages the firm’s flexible funds, including multi-asset income and income and growth strategies. He previously worked as Multi-Asset Strategist and Fund Manager at Candriam’s Luxemburg office from 2015 to 2018 before moving to BNP Paribas Asset Management where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the multi-asset flexible and absolute return teams. Sébastien holds a Master in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from ENSAE ParisTech.

Damien Vergnaud

Damien is a Fund Manager part of Candriam’s equity market neutral team. He has over 8 years’ experience both in the quantitative side and also managing funds, with a focus on ESG funds. In his latest role he was a Quantitative Portfolio Manager, managing risk premia strategies on rates, FX and equities as well as being in charge of Long & Long-Short ESG funds at at LFIS Capital. He graduated from Mines ParisTech with a major in quantitative finance.

Célia Fseil

Célia joined Candriam in September 2022 as Fund Manager in the equity market neutral team. She has a technical and quantitative background, gained over four years working at asset management firms. She previously worked as Quant Equities Portfolio Manager responsible for managing systematic strategies at SG 29 Haussmann, part of Société Générale Private Bank, and also as a Quant Analyst at the same firm. She started her career as a Risk and Valuation Analyst in 2014 and graduated with an Advanced Master in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from ENSAE ParisTech and a MSc in Economic and Financial Engineering from Université Paris-Dauphine.

About Candriam

Candriam stands for "Conviction AND Responsibility In Asset Management" and is a European multi-specialist asset manager. A pioneer and leader in sustainable investments since 1996, Candriam manages around EUR 143 billion of assets under management[2] with a team of more than 600 professionals. It operates management offices in Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris, and London, and has client representatives in more than 20 countries throughout continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. Candriam offers investment solutions[3] in several key areas: bonds, equities, absolute performance strategies, and asset allocation, with a broad and innovative range of ESG strategies covering all its asset classes.

Candriam is a New York Life Investments Company[4]. New York Life Investments ranks among the world's largest asset managers[5]. For more information see: www.candriam.com

