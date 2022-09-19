Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has secured formal accreditation for its degree programs from the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, building on its existing portfolio of international academic credentials.

The accreditation affirms that CUD programs align with the Ministry’s standards and requirements for academic equivalency. As an accredited institution, students graduating from any bachelor’s or master’s degree program at CUD will be able to have their degrees recognized in the Kingdom. This recognition will be hugely beneficial for fresh graduates entering the KSA job market as well as working professionals looking to advance their career in their home nation.

Speaking about the achievement, CUD Chancellor, Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, said “It is a privilege for the University to achieve this recognition at a time when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is accelerating strategic initiatives to diversify its economy as it builds towards Vision 2030. We thank the Ministry for its support in this process and look forward to adding value to its vision, by contributing to the education and professional development of Saudi nationals.”

CUD President and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Karim Chelli, remarked, “This is an important milestone in the University’s agenda to broaden our international collaborations and to help promote growth in the regional knowledge economy. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven programs and practices, CUD is dedicated to making a significant contribution towards building the skills and professional capacity to match the region’s increasingly diverse and dynamic jobs market.”

CUD alumna, Marwa Al Rammal, who graduated from the University with a BBA in Accounting and Finance and an MBA in Finance commented, “As a Saudi national, I am very proud to hear about the University’s accreditation from the Ministry of Education. It is a great achievement and a wonderful opportunity for Saudi students and graduates from CUD to pursue their careers at home in KSA.”

The accreditation from the KSA Ministry of Education applies to each of the 40+ degree concentrations offered at CUD and builds on the University’s extensive portfolio of regional and global collaborations. In addition to its suit of formal transfer agreements with universities in Canada, CUD has academic partnerships with institutions across five continents, allowing student to gain an international academic experience while earning a UAE, and now also KSA, Ministry accredited degree.

-Ends-

About Canadian University Dubai

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD), is a higher academic institution located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). CUD offers over 40 UAE Ministry accredited degree concentrations across four academic faculties, based on the Canadian curriculum, and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, and employment opportunities in Canada. The institution is ranked among the leading 541-550 universities globally according to the QS World University Rankings 2023. CUD students can transfer their studies to one of more than 50 academic partner institutions around the world.