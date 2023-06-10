DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - In a significant move to cater to its Middle Eastern user base, prominent mobile scanning application CamScanner, has announced a special offer for users to enjoy a free 30-day premium membership. Beginning June 9th, users can claim their full 30-day access to premium features at any time before July 15th, just by searching the keyword "freepremium" within the CamScanner application.

CamScanner, recognized globally as the leading scanning app, empowers users to easily scan and digitize various documents like receipts and photos right from their mobile phones. Its smart-cropping and auto-enhance features ensure high-quality output, while offering easy saving and sharing options.

Apart from its free features, CamScanner's premium features include high-definition scanning for impeccable image quality and an innovative tool for easy background and watermark removal, simplifying the process of creating clean, personalized and professional-looking documents.

Its text recognition feature allows users to convert scanned images into text, and supports the exporting and online editing of documents in various formats, accommodating diverse needs for document management. This feature set extends to converting images into Excel format, instantly transforming paper tables into digital versions, for convenient organization of important data and other information.

In addition, premium users can get creative with their memories with CamScanner’s photo collage feature, where multiple images can be scanned and combined into a single document. Finally, premium members can enjoy all these features without ads, for a distraction-free experience.

This exclusive offer is a testament to CamScanner's commitment to the Middle East and its dedication to empowering users in the region. By granting free access to premium features, the app aims to enhance document management practices, streamline workflows, and bring convenience to the lives of Middle Eastern users.

Readers can download CamScanner from Google Play, the Apple Store, or from CamScanner's website.

About CamScanner

First released in 2011, CamScanner is a mobile app that allows users to scan, edit and manage documents. With over 1.7 billion downloads across 200+ countries in 55 languages, the app consistently ranks as one of the top business and efficiency apps on the market.