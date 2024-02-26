Cairo: Cairo 3A Poultry, affiliate of the Cairo 3A Group, the largest national entity in the field of food industries, has inaugurated its latest factory for further processing of poultry products in the industrial zone of the Tenth of Ramadan City, with EGP 600 million investments with an initial production capacity of 9 thousand tons annually. As part of the company's strategy to broaden its industrial investments and to complete the poultry sector's value chain, the objective is to boost the production of poultry products and fulfil the local market's need for top-tier food items that adhere to global standards while remaining competitively priced.

In line with Cairo 3A Group's endeavours, the inauguration of the new factory underscores the company's commitment to bolstering the national economy. This involves amplifying annual investment allocations to cater to the demands of Egyptian consumers for food products, as well as exporting excess to international markets. Moreover, it coincides with Cairo 3A Poultry's strategy to fortify its position in the poultry products sector, thereby upholding its leadership in poultry production within Egypt. The opening ceremony of the further processing factory was attended by Ibrahim Wagdy, CEO of Cairo 3A Poultry, Mohamed Aref, General Manager, and several company executives.

Located in the industrial zone of the 10th of Ramadan City, Cairo 3A Poultry's factory for further processing of poultry products covers an area of 10 thousand square meters with a production capacity of 9 thousand tons, planned to be increased to 18 thousand tons. It is equipped with state-of-the-art production lines sourced from a leading international company. The factory's products include nuggets, strips, fillets, patties, chicken burgers, drumsticks, wings, and whole chicken meals. Additionally, the factory incubates a seasoning-mixing lab to prepare chicken marinades for the manufactured poultry products.

To ensure the quality and safety of food products, the factory follows a modern biosecurity system to guarantee food safety and sanitization before entering the factory, with automated packaging for products, also the entire factory is monitored by cameras connected to a central control room to ensure quality. Furthermore, ongoing training is provided to employees on the latest methods and global standards, with provision of sanitized clothing and tools to ensure their safety and the safety of the products.

"The establishment of the further processing factory marks a significant milestone in our strategy to achieve comprehensive integration across all stages of production, encompassing poultry breeding, fattening, feed production, and the manufacturing of the final products, including both live and chilled poultry and poultry products." Remarked, Ibrahim Wagdy, CEO of Cairo 3A Poultry.

Cairo 3A introduced poultry products to the Egyptian market for the first time in 2021 under the brand name "Shahd," and succeeded in acquiring a leading share in the sector within a short span, while maintaining dominance in both live and chilled poultry sectors. This aims to offer consumers a diverse range of high-quality food products at competitive prices.

About Cairo 3A

Cairo 3A was established in 1981 as a group specialized in trading food commodities, based on a clear vision of the group’s officials to transform from a company specialized in agricultural commodities to an integrated group that encompasses all the production cycles associated with extracting premium quality products. From corn, which the group imports from abroad, to produce for consumer starch and glucose products, to vegetable oil products, feed, and poultry products. Based on this vision, Cairo 3A Group has become the largest national entity in the food industry sector. Through its subsidiaries, the group acquires 70% of the starch, glucose, and its derivatives market, 20% of the poultry market, and 4% of the market feed, in which the company is planning to obtain larger shares of the Egyptian market in the near future