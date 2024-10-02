Cairo: In support of national efforts to increase Egyptian exports, Cairo 3A Group, the largest national entity in Egypt’s food industry, is participating in the Food Export Council’s trade mission to Iraq. The company will take part in the Iraq Food Expo, held from October 1 to 3, with the aim of opening new export markets, which will contribute to the company’s sales growth and enhance foreign currency inflows to the country.

This participation reflects Cairo 3A Group’s commitment to showcasing its wide range of agricultural, poultry, and food processing products at major international exhibitions. The objective is to secure export contracts for its products in new markets, in alignment with the country’s goals to boost Egyptian exports.

Cairo 3A Group representatives are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Iraqi companies to discuss potential partnerships that would strengthen trade and investment ties between Egypt and Iraq. The company will also present its expansion plans in the Iraqi market by offering high-quality products at competitive prices that meet the needs of Iraqi consumers.

At its booth at the Iraq Food Expo, Cairo 3A Group will exhibit a variety of products, including its frozen poultry brands "Shahd" and "Badria," as well as its agricultural offerings of fruits and vegetables under the brand "Qutoof," and its oils under the brand "Roots." These products are already exported to numerous global markets and are available in major international retail chains.

"We are keen to participate in the trade mission to Iraq to open new export markets for our products in the Arab region, leveraging our diverse portfolio of high-quality food products." remarked Mr. Ibrahim Wagdy, CEO of Cairo 3A Poultry. He also emphasized the significance of exporting to the Iraqi market, which is considered a promising destination for Egyptian products, particularly in the food sector.

Wagdy highlighted Cairo 3A Group’s role in supporting the government’s efforts to increase Egyptian exports, noting that the company exports its products to over 60 countries worldwide, with total exports amounting to approximately USD 100 million. The group aims to double its exports, contributing to the country’s GDP and enhancing foreign currency inflows.

Cairo 3A produces a wide range of essential food products, including its well-known poultry brands "Shahd" and "Badria," along with its oil brands "Roots," "Beit El Sultan," and "Cameo," and the tea brand "Zaman." In addition, it supplies starch and glucose products, which are used by major food manufacturers in Egypt. The group exports its products to more than 60 countries and operates the largest poultry farm in the Middle East, covering 27,000 acres and producing 60,000 tons of poultry meat annually, accounting for 5% of local production.

About Cairo3A Group:

Cairo 3A Group is the largest national entity in the food industries sector, comprising specialized companies in the food industry in general. Through its subsidiaries, the group has penetrated numerous export markets. Established in 1981 as a company specializing in agriculture and commodity trading, Cairo 3A Group has pursued a clear vision aimed at increasing its investment volume. This strategic expansion has been achieved through the establishment of new ventures such as Cairo 3A Poultry, established in 2018, and the strategic acquisition of established companies including the National Company for Maize Products (NCMP), Pyramid Poultry, and the Egyptian Starch and Glucose Company (ESGC).