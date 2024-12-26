The business travel sector in the MENA region has grown since last year, surpassing $17 billion, with Tumodo at the forefront. Internal data indicates a 35% increase in booking value, a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions, and the incorporation of AI-driven predictive analytics to optimise budget forecasts, implement effective travel policies, and maximise savings.

United Arab Emirates: Tumodo, an online business travel platform, reported a 250% increase in bookings in 2024 compared to the previous year. The average booking value has risen by 35%, with the average trip duration averaging 5 to 6 days. September emerged as the most active month for reservations, signalling the onset of the business season in the Middle East.

Popular Airlines and Routes

Business travellers predominantly choose airlines such as Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Flydubai, respectively. Throughout the year, Dubai remained a central hub for travel, with round-trip journeys to London, Riyadh, and Cairo being consistently popular. As the year progressed, new routes emerged, such as round trips between Yerevan and Belgrade, and one-way flights from Dublin to Belgrade. Furthermore, there was a shift in passengers’ choice of travel class: 70% opted for economy, 29% chose business class, and less than 1% selected first class.

Sustainability

Train travel has also gained traction among customers, reflecting a growing preference for sustainable options. Through its operations, Tumodo actively supports this shift towards eco-friendly transportation, contributing to the UAE Environment Vision 2030 goals and promoting environmentally conscious choices. For example, the sectors most actively utilising Tumodo’s services encompass energy, mining and extraction, information technology, gaming, construction, and real estate development.

Vladimir Kokorin, the founder of Tumodo, commented: “The rapid growth we have seen this year mirrors our clients' changing needs. Our new reports and analytics, featuring robust filters, AI predictions, and CO2 tracking, help companies save up to 15% while refining travel policies and budget forecasts. Additionally, integrations with platforms that enhance operational efficiency.”

Additional Services – visa support, transfers, and events

In line with this commitment, Tumodo has observed a surge in demand for additional services: visa support increased by 15%, transfers by 11%, and events by 7.25%. Additionally, customer preferences for hotel categories have shifted: 39% favour five-star hotels, followed closely by 36% opting for four-star. Meanwhile, 13% prefer three-star establishments, 2% select two-star properties, and nearly 9% choose not to specify their preference.

Industry experts foresee that by 2024, business travel expenditures across the Middle East, notably including the UAE, will soar to $1.48 trillion globally, buoyed by a vigorous regional growth rate of 11.2%.

This expanding market is being transformed by the rise of online travel services like Tumodo, which offer 24/7 support, challenge traditional offline agencies, and prompt a shift in industry leadership. A major upcoming innovation is multimodal transportation, where clients provide basic details and receive personalised, efficient itineraries based on their preferences, ideal for complex logistical situations. The preference for minimal human interaction and comprehensive technological solutions addressing all aspects of business travel, from booking to cost optimisation, will continue to shape the industry's evolution.

About company

Tumodo, founded in the UAE, is an online business travel platform (B2B travel platform) that combines data science, modern, user-friendly design, and world-class service to bring businesses and their employees the best experience in business travel. The company's intuitive platform makes booking a business trip a matter of minutes, saving businesses an average of 35% on their travel-related expenses.