Lifting equipment sourced via MYCRANE deployed on pan-India basis

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MYCRANE, the world’s first global platform for online crane rental, has seen a surge in new client registrations and project enquiries in the booming Indian market.



MYCRANE has recently processed customer orders for crawler, rough terrain and telescopic cranes with a capacity of up to 300 tonnes for leading engineering, procurement and construction companies Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Projects and KEC International. The cranes are being deployed on a pan-India basis, with MYCRANE-enabled lifting projects currently underway in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, among other locations.



Meanwhile, the latest customer registrations reflect the diverse appeal of the platform and include Reliance Industries Limited, owner of the largest oil refinery in the world; Adani Ports & Logistics (Mundra Port); the multinational Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC); and petrochemical company Nayara Energy.



“MYCRANE is making great strides in India, which is an enthusiastic proponent of digital tools in all aspects of business and personal life,” said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO. “It is very encouraging to see the platform being so well supported – both by our ever-growing customer base and by top crane rental companies across the country.”



After completing a simple and free registration, clients are able to quickly and easily find lifting equipment using the MYCRANE platform, saving time and money as they do so.



Mr Amit Khurana of registered client KEC International said: “Having used MYCRANE for around a year, we welcome the innovation that has been provided by the platform. We particularly appreciate not having to manually contact different equipment providers with the same request, as MYCRANE allows us to conveniently post our requirements in one place, then receive a broad range of quotes in a standardized format, with all the information we need. This encourages efficiency and improves our business processes.”



India is designated one of MYCRANE’s three focus markets, along with the USA and Saudi Arabia. For more information, or for free registration as a customer or crane rental company, visit www.my-crane.com.



Other recent MYCRANE customer registrations in India include:

Arjas Steel, Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh

Tata Chemicals, Mithapur, Gujarat

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Dilip Buildcon, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Kota, Rajasthan

Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, Pune, Maharashtra

ITD Cementation, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Patel Infrastructure, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Jhajharia Nirman Limited, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu

MKC Infrastructure, Anjar, Gujarat

PSP Projects, Ahmedabad, India

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity up to 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.

