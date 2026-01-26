Abu Dhabi – Burtville Developments has announced that construction progress at its new residential project, Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66, has reached 6%, as works continue to advance steadily at the site in the heart of Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The project is being developed under a strategic partnership with the Bab Al Qasr Hotel brand, reflecting the company’s accelerating execution pace across its growing development portfolio in the emirate.

Located directly opposite Masdar City Central Park, the project occupies one of the district’s most prominent residential sites, offering open views over landscaped green spaces and a tranquil environment designed to enhance everyday quality of life.

The development allocates approximately 67% of its total area to landscaped gardens and natural open spaces, placing greenery at the core of the residential experience. Each unit includes a private community garden of around 100 square feet, reinforcing a daily connection between indoor living and outdoor spaces.

Architecturally inspired by the European countryside, Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66 combines classical elegance with functional comfort. The project offers a diverse range of residences from one- to five-bedroom units, including:

Garden villas on the ground floor

Exclusive duplex units on the ninth floor with private rooftop gardens

Positioned as a branded residential development under the Bab Al Qasr name, residents benefit from a selection of hotel-style services on demand, alongside a package of exclusive privileges, including:

Complimentary access to the private beach and pool at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

A 25% discount across hotel services, including accommodation, dining, spa, and leisure activities

Five years of complimentary access to Yas Beach for up to six family members

The project also features an integrated range of lifestyle amenities, including:

A sandy beach-style swimming pool

A rooftop pool and family seating areas

A fully equipped health club with sauna and spa

Children’s play areas

Indoor and outdoor lounges

A community garden

A private cinema

Five retail outlets within the building for daily convenience

Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66 holds the Estidama Pearl 3 sustainability certification, incorporating energy-efficient systems and electric vehicle–ready infrastructure to support long-term operational efficiency and investment value.

Commenting on the progress, Burtville Developments said that achieving 6% construction completion at this early stage reflects the company’s commitment to fast execution, construction quality, and disciplined project planning. The company currently maintains an active portfolio across key Abu Dhabi locations, including Yas Bay, Masdar City, Al Raha Beach, and Reem Island, alongside other prime districts in the capital.

Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66 is positioned as a differentiated addition to Abu Dhabi’s residential market, combining a prime Central Park-facing location, a carefully considered architectural concept, and a comprehensive amenity offering designed to deliver both lifestyle appeal and long-term investment value.