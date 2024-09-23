Abu Dhabi: As part of its strategy to expand women and children healthcare services, Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), has announced plans to launch IVF services. The Group’s comprehensive portfolio already includes advanced gynecology, fetal medicine, and pediatric subspecialties. With the addition of IVF, Burjeel aims to offer an integrated approach to women’s healthcare, ensuring a continuum of care for women at all stages of life.

360-Degree Care for Women

The integration of IVF services will complement the Group’s existing expertise in advanced gynecology, fetal medicine, and pediatric sub-specialties, offering women a seamless journey from conception to delivery. The Trust Fertility Clinic at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, will further strengthen the Group’s offering, addressing fertility challenges and enabling women to receive all necessary care under one roof. BMC is already home to several renowned centers, including the IFEM Endo Middle East Clinic, the Advanced Gynecology Institute, the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center, and the state-of-art Obstetrics and Gynecology department. With dedicated Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units (NICU and PICU), the hospital ensures the highest standards of care for both maternal and newborn health.

Mr. John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “The UAE In-Vitro Fertilization market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, reflecting social trends and advances in reproductive technologies. The addition of fertility services not only strengthens our comprehensive women’s healthcare portfolio but also positions us to meet the growing demand in the region. We are dedicated to providing world-class, personalized care that utilizes the latest technological advancements. This expansion reflects our commitment to leading the region in holistic women’s health services, empowering patients with the best possible care on their journey to parenthood.”

Largest Fertility Clinic in the UAE

The Trust Fertility Clinic will be the largest fertility center in the UAE, providing state-of-the-art fertility treatments. Leading the center will be Dr. Walid Sayed, a pioneering expert in reproductive endocrinology and infertility with more than 29 years of experience. Dr. Sayed has played a key role in shaping IVF regulations in the UAE, establishing him as a trusted authority in the field.

Dr. Walid Sayed, Medical Director of the Trust Fertility Clinic, said: “As part of Burjeel’s comprehensive women’s healthcare offering, the Trust Fertility Clinic will play a crucial role in addressing the unique fertility challenges faced by many families. Our focus is on delivering personalized, evidence-based treatments that integrate the latest advancements in reproductive medicine. By delivering compassionate and tailored care, we strive to ensure that each patient receives the necessary support to navigate their fertility journey with confidence and hope.”

The clinic will offer a wide range of fertility treatments, including egg retrieval, AI-driven embryo selection, embryo transfer, fertility assessments, intrauterine insemination (IUI), IVF consultations, reproductive medicine consultations, and laparoscopic surgery for diagnosing and treating fertility-related conditions.

The addition of the Trust Fertility Clinic will further solidify BMC’s position as a leading quaternary care center in the UAE, offering patients access to world-class services across various specialties.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group developed an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 89 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 47 medical centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.