In a tribute to the UAE, a baby born in the wee hours of UAE National Day is named Emarat by her Syrian parents.

Abu Dhabi: A Syrian couple got an extra special gift in the form of their newborn baby in the wee hours of UAE National Day at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi. The first baby born at the hospital on UAE National Day has been named Emarat by her parents as an expression of gratitude to the country. Syrian couple Reem Al Saleh and Yousif Ali Al Hussain welcomed their eighth child Emarat at 12:20 am on Friday. Dr. Shaima Ali Subhi Mohamad, Specialist, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Burjeel Medical City, delivered the baby girl weighing 2.592 kg.

The parents are overjoyed at the birth of the child, one of the first babies to be born in the UAE, on the occasion of the country’s 51st National Day.

“Thank God for the safety of my wife and my daughter Emarat, the eighth child in the family. Ever since I learned about the gender of the baby, I wanted to name her Emarat (named after the UAE) out of gratitude to this good land, which I came to 20 years ago. I thought this is the best way to prove my love to the UAE that has given me prosperity, support, and security,” said Hussain.

Dr. Shaima wished baby Emarat and her parents the best and said she was elated that she could take part in the family’s happiness.

At 1:47 am, BMC welcomed a baby boy to Sudanese couple Wifaq Mohamed Ibrahim and Ibraheem Ezz Aldeen. The family is yet to name the boy.

The hospital also welcomed baby girl Diala and baby boy Omer - born to Egyptian and Yemeni parents, respectively. Esraa Noir, the mother of baby Diala, thanked the medical team at Burjeel Medical City for the distinguished care she received during her pregnancy and childbirth. Esraa wanted her birth to take place on this special day. She said that the celebrations and joy seen on the faces of the citizens and residents had doubled her happiness, and this is a memory she would cherish forever.

Dr. Rihan Saafan, Director of Maternity Services & HOD Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Farha, said, “We are delighted at the birth of these babies on UAE National Day. With the births on the National Day, 1,100 babies have been born since Burjeel Medical City opened two years ago. It is double the joy considering the celebrations that pervade the country on UAE National Day. We wish the newborns enjoy health and wellness, and we congratulate the parents on their children's safe arrival."

At Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, a Syrian expat couple welcomed their third child at 12:01 am on UAE National Day. Little Ruganda Mustafa Angro is one of the babies born in the early hours of the special day. The baby girl, weighing 3.130 kg, was delivered by Dr. (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology & HOD, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi. The parents, Walaa Haboush and Mustafa Angro, are on top of the world.

“We thank Allah for his mercy and blessing on us. The birth of Ruganda is even more memorable and a joyful moment as she arrived on the National Day of my second country and home,” said Mustafa.

“Children are God’s gift, and it's a privilege for me to be a part of this auspicious occasion. We wish the baby and the parents the best as they begin this wonderful journey together. The staff at Medeor Hospital would like to extend our warm greetings to them,” said Dr. El-Sherbiny.

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomed baby girl Ghazal Hamza Al Quraan at 12:01 am. The baby girl born to Jordanian couple Nadeen Al-Quraan and Hamza Mohamed weighed 3.600 kg. Dr. Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, who delivered the baby in the early hours of Friday, congratulated the family on their little bundle of joy.

“We thank Almighty for showering his blessings on us by giving baby Ghazal on this special day. We are thrilled to welcome our newest family member. I would also like to express my sincerest gratitude for the wonderful service provided by Burjeel Hospital. We were so impressed by the level of care and dedication all the staff had and the way they treated my wife with respect and compassion,” said Mohamed.

-Ends-