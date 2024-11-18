LLH Hospital and Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, clinch top spots in the Healthcare and Social Work category, reflecting the Group’s dedication to nurturing vibrant workplaces and sustainable workforce practices.

Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region, has reinforced its position as a pioneer in workplace excellence by securing five awards at the second edition of the Emirates Labour Market Awards. Organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the prestigious ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

In the Establishments - Healthcare and Social Work category, LLH Hospital and Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, secured the top two positions, showcasing Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to nurturing dynamic workplaces, enhancing occupational health, and implementing sustainable workforce practices. Notably, this marks the second time LLH Hospital has been recognized at the Labour Market Awards, having won in the inaugural edition for outstanding achievement in the Workforce Well-being and Quality of Life category.

The group also excelled in the Outstanding Workforce category, with three employees recognized for their dedication and contributions. Dr. Nashwa Bahaa El-Din, Specialist Pediatrics at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, Ms. Maya Saseendran, Nursing Supervisor at LLH Hospital Musaffah, and Mr. Bharath Kumar, HSE Officer at Lifecare Hospital Baniyas, have been recognized among the top three at the Emirates Labour Market Award.

The winners were honoured by His Highness Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

Ms. Tahani Al Qadiri, Group Director - Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings, said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award. It reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and our commitment to nurturing an inclusive, sustainable, and empowering workplace. At Burjeel Holdings, we believe that investing in our people is central to delivering exceptional care and driving innovation in healthcare. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and supporting the UAE’s vision of creating world-class workplaces.”

Reflecting on her achievement, Dr. Nashwa said, “This award is a great honor and a reflection of the support and opportunities provided by Burjeel Holdings. It inspires me to continue making a difference in my patients' lives and contributing to our healthcare community's growth. I hope my achievement encourages others to embrace excellence and passion in their work.”

The winners, comprising companies and individuals, were chosen from a competitive pool of 7,700 applications across various categories. Expert committees assessed the applications using comprehensive and integrated criteria, including employment and empowerment, occupational health and safety, creativity and innovation, talent acquisition, labor relations and wages, and social responsibility, among other category-specific benchmarks.