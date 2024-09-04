Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), today announces, that MSCI has initiated a provisional ESG rating of “AAA” for the Group, recognizing Burjeel as one of just 6% of global healthcare leaders that stand out for their strong performance across Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) dimensions.

Burjeel received the AAA provisional rating, the highest in the Health Care Providers & Services industry, as of 30 August 2024. This score confirms the Group’s leading position in ESG among its peers in the GCC.

MSCI’s evaluation underscores Burjeel’s stellar management of ESG-related risks and opportunities, particularly highlighting the Group’s success in reducing its environmental impact, as well as the safety and quality of its healthcare services and products. Burjeel was also recognized for its strong labor management practices, privacy and data protection measures, as well as its corporate social responsibility overall.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, commented:

“In line with the vision of the UAE, which has made sustainable socioeconomic development a foundational pillar of the nation, we have integrated environmental stewardship as a core principle of our corporate governance. We are dedicated to facilitating healthy lifestyles and promoting well-being in the communities we serve, while aligning fully with global standards on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance. The AAA rating by MSCI recognizes our efforts in this regard and represents a significant milestone for the Group. This important achievement acknowledges our robust corporate governance, excellent human capital development, and business initiatives that positively impact society. We are committed to further advancing our social responsibility and sustainability journey, incorporating MSCI’s suggestions to solidify our position as a leader in sustainable healthcare in the GCC”.

Mr. John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said:

"Receiving an AAA ESG-rating from MSCI highlights our dedication to sustainability and responsible leadership, which closely aligns with our vision to promote healthy lifestyles and accessible healthcare for all. This rating also underscores Burjeel's commitment to excellence in service and operations, and to optimal patient and employee care, which go hand in hand with integrating environmental and social considerations into our core operations and service delivery”.

The AAA provisional ESG-rating follows Burjeel Holdings' announcement in March 2024, of a new long-term ESG strategy, centered on four strategic pillars: Healthy System, Healthy Community, Healthy Governance and Healthy Environment. Burjeel Holdings aims to promote overall well-being by ensuring a clean environment, enhancing sustainable living and positively impacting health while preserving natural resources for future generations. This includes a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040, maintaining the highest employee and patient satisfaction scores, developing a responsible supply chain and delivering exceptional quality and safe healthcare services accredited by internationally recognized standards.

The Group has already made remarkable advancements in implementing its ESG initiatives, winning the Gold Award for Diversity and Inclusion at the Employee Happiness Awards, the Great Place to Work certification, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Emerald Muashir award in recognition of Burjeel’s sustainable practices in the healthcare industry. Burjeel Holdings remains dedicated to its mission of providing the highest quality of healthcare services to communities in the UAE while simultaneously mitigating climate change, improving internal systems, and creating value for stakeholders.

MSCI ESG Research uses a rules-based methodology to assess companies' management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities. Companies are rated from AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard) based on their exposure to sector-specific ESG issues and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

For a full review of Burjeel’s ESG performance in 2023 and details of the new strategy, please refer to the 2023 Sustainability Report, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Burjeel Holdings website.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group developed an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups.

Our network comprises 89 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 47 medical centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.

