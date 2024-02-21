The Specialized Day Surgery Centers will tap into increasing demand for world-class medical care among resident and tourist populations

Burjeel Specialized Day Surgery Centers and PhysioTherabia rehabilitation network will complement each other’s offerings

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), today announced, following Board of Directors' approval, its intention to launch the Group’s first two Specialized Day Surgery Centers in Riyadh by 2025.

The centers will provide sophisticated minimally invasive comprehensive services constituting key specialties, including Oncology, Advanced Gynecology, Orthopedics and Neurology. The Group plans to introduce internationally affiliated centers to the Kingdom to ensure its customers gain access to the best services, including the most advanced robotics solutions for patient care.

Burjeel’s Specialized Day Surgery Centers will be wholly owned and operated by Burjeel Holdings. It will provide a specialized service offering in the Kingdom, a market with significant growth expectations and strong demand for tailored healthcare services. The new centers are expected to each generate annual revenue of at least SAR 150 to 200 million once fully ramped up. The projected CAPEX spend is USD 30-40 million per center, with USD 10-15 million working capital investment expected per center.

Burjeel Holdings Al Reem Specialized Day Surgery Center in Abu Dhabi is an example of the success the Specialized Day Surgery Center model can achieve. The Al Reem facility has generated significant referral traffic since it opened in 2017 and recorded AED 253 million in revenue in 2023 at a 62% inpatient occupancy rate. It has complemented Burjeel Hospital and Burjeel Medical City by dealing with minimal invasive cases that would have previously been managed by those hospitals.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said: “We’re immensely proud to support KSA’s ambitious Vision 2030 through the enhancement of healthcare services and patient outcomes in the Kingdom. Today’s announcement is part of our broader commitment to maximizing the accessibility of high-quality healthcare services across the region. Importantly, the addition of Specialized Day Surgery Centers in KSA complements the recent launch of our PhysioTherabia network and reinforces our strong commitment to patient excellence and aspiration to create a healthier, brighter future for all."

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Today marks another significant step in our KSA expansion plans and further development of Burjeel’s healthcare footprint in the Kingdom. This new asset will allow us to tap into new segments and enhance our services in KSA, resulting in increased revenue and profitability. The Specialized Day Surgery Center model is one we’re experienced in and will act as a critical cog in our long-term network ambitions in KSA – enhancing the patient experience with sophisticated minimally invasive technology and boosting our relationship with insurance companies by providing them with the most cost-efficient services.”

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 68 assets, including 16 hospitals and 30 medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel. It has 13 JCI-accredited facilities, with a total 1,708 patient beds across its operations in the UAE and Oman and holds a leading position in the UAE.

