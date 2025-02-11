Al Ain – Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), the largest cancer care network in the UAE, has expanded its reach by opening a new center at Burjeel Hospital Al Ain. This strategic expansion reinforces Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to providing world-class oncology services across the country, ensuring advanced cancer care is accessible to more patients.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, along with distinguished guests from the Al Ain Traffic Police, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and Al Ain Civil Defense.

BCI, the oncology arm of Burjeel Holdings, operates from its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi. At the forefront of oncology treatment and research, BCI brings cutting-edge therapies and a multidisciplinary approach to patient care. The new center at Burjeel Hospital Al Ain reflects its commitment to expanding services and meeting the community’s growing healthcare needs with integrated, world-class medical care.

The newly opened center in Al Ain offers a full spectrum of oncology services, including expert consultations, state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities and specialized treatments such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies. The institute also provides comprehensive surgical oncology services, performed by a team of leading specialists utilizing the latest medical technologies to ensure precision and efficiency. To enhance patient comfort and privacy, the facility features dedicated chemotherapy suites, creating a supportive and personalized treatment environment. The seamless integration of these services ensures that patients receive a holistic care experience, from diagnosis through recovery.

Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Consultant Oncologist and CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, emphasized the significance of this expansion.

“The opening of BCI in Al Ain reflects our commitment to expanding oncology services and making specialized cancer care more accessible across the UAE. Our goal is to bring high-quality, patient-centered treatment closer to those in need, ensuring that individuals in Al Ain have access to the latest advancements in cancer care without the need to travel far.”

“At BCI, we prioritize a seamless patient journey from diagnosis to treatment and recovery, with a multidisciplinary approach that enhances outcomes and quality of life. To further ease access to care, we welcome patients for consultations without requiring prior appointments, reinforcing our mission to provide an integrated and patient-first experience,” he said.

Dr. Aysha Almahri, CEO - Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings, highlighted the institute’s impact on cancer care in the region.

“At Burjeel, we recognize that the foundation of a thriving society lies in the health and well-being of its people. Cancer care is a top priority, and this expansion ensures that more patients have access to cutting-edge therapies, reducing the need for medical travel. With the establishment of BCI in Al Ain, we reaffirm our commitment to providing world-class oncology treatments to patients across the UAE.”

With the launch of the new center in Al Ain, Burjeel Holdings continues to redefine oncology care by offering patients state-of-the-art treatment options, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a regional leader in specialized cancer care.