Mr. Naqeeb Amin, General Manager – Group Human Resources Team at Burgan Bank

Ms. Rana Al-Nibari, Director General at KIBS

Kuwait: In continued efforts to advance senior leadership excellence, Burgan Bank announced signing a strategic partnership with the Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies (KIBS), with the Bank participating in the acclaimed Hult Ashridge Executive Program. Expanding on the Bank’s existing partnership with KIBS, the two parties announced their collaboration in delivering the specialized bespoke program in a signing ceremony held at KIBS.

This comes as part of Burgan Bank’s leading human capital development strategy in line with its commitment to embedding ESG standards across its operations as well as its active contribution to achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 goals.

“In line with our ongoing commitment to reinforcing Burgan Bank’s strategic focus on developing future-ready leaders, we are proud to add the Hult Ashridge Executive Program to the Bank’s repertoire of Learning and Talent Development efforts, delivered in partnership with KIBS,” said Mr. Naqeeb Amin, General Manager – Group Human Resources Team at Burgan Bank. “As the banking sector continues to face new challenges and increasing demands for governance, efficiency, and adaptability, it is vital that we remain committed to empowering our executive leaders with the skills and strategic vision that enhance their ability to make informed decisions and lead teams effectively, supporting the Bank's progress and long-term goals.”

On her part, Ms. Rana Al-Nibari, Director General at KIBS, said: “Serving the banking sector is a core focus of the Institute’s mission, particularly in developing executive leaders to meet their professional needs and aspirations within the rapidly evolving banking landscape. As the training arm of the banking sector, the Institute is committed to delivering high-quality specialized training programs and development pathways in partnership with leading international organizations.

These programs aim to cultivate banking leaders who are capable of making effective strategic decisions and driving innovation and development within their institutions. The Institute also emphasizes providing advanced educational and training experiences that integrate theoretical knowledge with practical application, thereby enhancing the capabilities of executive leaders and supporting the sustainable growth and competitiveness of the banking sector.”

It is worth noting that more than 20 general managers and deputy general managers were selected to attend the program, tailored in line with Burgan Bank’s strategic business and leadership goals as well as the participating managers’ individual needs. Following Hult Ashridge’s signature approach, the program deploys immersive learning, assessments and psychometrics, organizational development consulting, and coaching, covering a wide range of cornerstone topics including leadership in the modern era, cultural change, sustainable leadership, growth and innovation, as well as diversity, equity, and belonging.

In addition to the Hult Ashridge program, Burgan Bank continues to invest in the sustainable and tailored progression of its leaders through its flagship talent development program Ro’ya, which offers four different streams that cater to different leadership levels: Future Leaders, Rising Leaders, Transformational Leaders, and Visionary Leaders.

Under the umbrella of Burgan Bank’s long-term partnership with KIBS, numerous aspiring employees and leaders have completed the KIBS certification programs, including Credit Management, Advanced Credit Management, Risk Management, Bank Branch Operation Management, Assistant Bank Branch Management, Bank Wealth Management, and Bank Relationship Management for High-Net-Worth Customers. This comes as part of Burgan Bank’s commitment to its role as previously certified Great Place to Work® in fostering a culture of continuous learning that prioritizes advancing Kuwaiti professionals and preparing the finest national talents to compete and lead within Kuwait’s banking sector.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has consistently sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

About KIBS

For more than five decades, KIBS has played a vital role in developing Kuwait’s banking and financial sectors. KIBS has leveraged its expertise to facilitate knowledge transfer and innovation, expanding its offerings to include a wide range of programs and services such as professional certifications, executive development, training and development across various fields, assessments and examination, e-learning, and publications on business and financial research.

Through strategic collaborations with leading local, regional, and international institutions, KIBS ensures its programs remain globally relevant and aligned with industry’s best practices. Its strong network of subject matter experts, industry practitioners, and academic partners enables the delivery of high-impact learning experiences. Backed by well-established operational capabilities, modern training facilities, and a highly experienced team, KIBS consistently delivers scalable, customized, and quality-driven training solutions that meet the evolving needs of the banking and financial sector.

For more information about KIBS and upcoming initiatives, visit www.kibs.edu.kw.