Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced that it recently participated as a platinum sponsor in the Career Growth Fair organized by the American University of Kuwait (AUK). The Bank’s sponsorship of this event is part of its ongoing efforts to support young talents, contribute to employment creation in the banking sector, and stimulate healthy economic growth.

As part of the Bank’s participation, representatives of Burgan’s Human Resources Department were on hand at the fair to answer all the questions and inquiries of student job seekers to enable a smooth transition into the workforce after graduation. The representatives also sought to spread financial literary and banking awareness amongst students and visitors alike, as part of the Bank’s ongoing support of the Let’s Be Aware (Diraya) campaign.

Commenting on the Bank’s sponsorship and participation in the fair, Mr. Abdulwahab Abdulraheem, Acting Unit Head – Talent Acquisition at Burgan Bank, said: “We are proud to be leaders in the human capital development field in Kuwait. Therefore, our sponsorship of the AUK Career Growth Fair is a testament to our strategy of actively investing in, supporting, and targeting national talents. Through our participation, we seek to affirm our dedication to empowering aspiring young professionals and developing human capital by highlighting our globally recognized work culture, especially after becoming the first Bank in Kuwait to achieve the Great Place to Work® coveted certification.”

Mr. Abdulraheem added that Burgan Bank’s team highlighted various career opportunities offered to young individuals and set up one-on-one interviews with potential candidates to select the most qualified talents representing the next generation of bankers. He noted that this initiative falls in line with the Bank’s commitment to bolstering its capabilities by encouraging graduates to venture into the financial and banking sectors, which are vital to the Kuwaiti and world economies.

Burgan Bank continuously seeks to sponsor and participate in various events and initiatives that help create more local job opportunities, which, in turn, contribute to the sustainability of development and growth in the banking sector and other vital sectors of the economy. This falls in line with the Bank’s strategic direction to invest in acquisition and development of national talents and serve the community under its “Driven by you” vision.

It serves to note that In 2023, Burgan Bank was selected as one of the 20 Best Workplaces in Kuwait and officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, becoming the first bank in Kuwait to earn that distinct honor. Being ranked amongst the most exemplary workplaces from around the globe is a testament to Burgan’s dedication to the development of its human capital, as well as its supportive, inclusive and empowerment-focused employee culture.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third-largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.