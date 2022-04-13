Kuwait: Burgan Bank concluded its successful sponsorship of the under 18 First Football League for Young Women, organized under the supervision of the Women’s Committee of the Kuwait Football Association and in cooperation with Eighty Percent, the sports management company. This sponsorship comes as part of the Bank's comprehensive social responsibility program, which focuses on supporting the sports sector to open the way for the younger generation to excel in various sports, and encouraging initiatives aimed at empowering women in various fields.

The closing ceremony was held on the grounds of Abdul Rahman Al-Bakr Stadium in Al-Adailiya, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Yousef, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Football Association, Fatema Hayat, member of the Board of Directors and Head of the Women’s Sports Committee, and Kholoud Al-Feeli, Head of the Communications and Public Relations Department at Burgan Bank. The Juventus Academy team was crowned the league champion, followed by the Union of Schools and Higher Education team in the second place, and the Young Women's Team of El-Ayoun Girls Club ranking in the third position.

Commenting on the First Football League for Young Women, Mrs. Kholoud Al-Feeli, Head of the Communications and Public Relations Department at Burgan Bank, explained that Burgan Bank’s slogan “Driven By You” and the Young Women’s League slogan, “You are the future” align through their goals and their future outlook for the youth who represent Kuwait’s future. She further praised the great efforts by the Women’s Sports Committee of Kuwait Football Association, headed by Mrs. Fatima Hayat, for organizing the first-of-its kind Football League for Young Women in Kuwait.

Al-Feeli also emphasized that active participation in sports is one of the main foundations for a nation’s growth and development, stating “Burgan Bank’s strategy aims to empower the youth, and we are keen to sponsor the Women’s Football League in the coming seasons, and support many other sports to further advance the development of Kuwait’s sports sector.”

On her part, Mrs. Rabea Al-Hajri, Eighty Percent General Manager, commended Burgan Bank for sponsoring the Women’s Football League and supporting the young generation, particularly girls, in developing their sports skills, which will place them on the global map as real contenders within the international sports landscape.

