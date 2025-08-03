Kuwait: Driven by its commitment to fostering a supportive work environment and leading positive change in Kuwait’s banking sector, Burgan Bank hosted Emotional Aid workshop, in collaboration with Anara, at its head office. The workshop was delivered by Dr. Kim Dillen, PhD, a licensed neuropsychologist with extensive experience in mental health care, brain imaging, and neuropsychological assessment, to select senior staff members across various departments, equipping them with the necessary skills to become Burgan Bank’s trusted Emotional Wellness Champions. This initiative, which was widely met with enthusiasm from across the Bank’s different departments, is part of an expansive program guided by its mission to become an employer of choice and maintain its status as a Great Place to Work®.

“Burgan Bank extends its ongoing commitment to instilling mental health as a fundamental pillar of its corporate work culture. Prioritizing our employees’ health and safety stems from our belief that a balanced environment is a catalyst for growth and creativity.,” said Ms. Zahra Boarki, Senior Manager – Internal Communication at Burgan Bank.

She added: “We are committed to maintaining a robust a series of internal events and activities that seek to enrich all aspects of our employees’ lives, bolstering their physical and mental wellbeing at all times. This comes as part of the Bank's strategy to foster flexible and sustainable work environment standards, focused on achieving a work-life balance and becoming the employer of Choice Our mission is to an employer of choice that prioritize employee development: emotionally, mentally and professionally.”

The Emotional Aid workshop marks a significant step forward in promoting employee wellness and setting a new standard for employee care at Burgan Bank. To ensure its sustainability, the initiative follows a top-down design, which prepares managers and equips them with the necessary knowledge and tools to respond adequately to their team’s need for personal as well as professional support and guidance.

As a bank that is “Driven by You”, Burgan Bank recognizes that fulfillment is key to outstanding performance and innovation, thus sparing no effort to meet its employees’ diverse needs for holistic personal and professional growth, beginning with mental, physical, and emotional wellness. It is worth noting that Burgan Bank launched numerous activities and programs to support employees’ health and well-being, aiming to create a safe, comfortable and empowering work environment, this includes an internal clinic, a mother’s room for new moms, reduced working hours throughout the week, as well as paid leave options such as self-care days leave, paternity leave, marriage leave and birthday leave. The bank also launched various programs to support employee talents and encourage them to be part of its strategy.

