Tal Nazer: Orphan care is key to Bupa Arabia's social responsibility activities.

Bupa Arabia has donated gifts worth SR700,000 for the marriage of 49 orphan girls.

for the marriage of 49 orphan girls. Kiswat Aisha appreciates Bupa Arabia's initiatives in empowering orphans

Jeddah: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance launched their annual CSR campaign to support orphan girls’ marriage in Jeddah by gifting electrical appliances worth SR700,000.

Under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign, Bupa Arabia provides maximum care for orphans, enhancing their skills and abilities, improving institutional and family care, and creating a healthy community environment.

It is part of Bupa Arabia’s ongoing commitment to caring for and supporting orphans by providing high-quality healthcare services and vocational training and being their healthcare partners. The aim is to empower and qualify them to become productive members of society and enhance the role of civil society institutions in caring for orphans in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

To mark Arab Orphan Day on April 7, the company organized team visits to several orphanages in Jeddah, where employees engaged in recreational activities to instill a sense of belonging into the hearts of children.

Community solidarity

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, felt proud of the company's program for orphans. He said it aligns with both the company's CSR policy and Vision 2030 objectives and demonstrates a strong sense of community care deeply ingrained in society and its religious values.

Elaborating on support for the orphan girls’ marriage program, Rahma Khoja, Senior Manager-CSR at Bupa Arabia, said the initiative involved collecting donations and purchasing electrical appliances for 49 girls, including TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and four air conditioners for each family, worth SR700,000.

“Bupa Arabia employees also contributed personal donations worth SR30,900 to the campaign”, she confirmed.

Bupa Arabia has prioritized orphans’ welfare for several years, considering it a crucial aspect of the company's CSR policy. Since 2011, the company has been implementing a health insurance program for orphans. Currently, more than 2,070 orphans reside in over 40 orphanages located across 13 cities in Saudi Arabia.

Career enhancement

Bupa Arabia is dedicated to enhancing the skills of orphans in all areas through a variety of initiatives aimed at improving their creativity and helping them find suitable employment. The company provides self-interview training to aid in their professional development, with the help of 73 volunteers from Bupa Arabia.

For the 13th season, Bupa Arabia collaborated with the Kiswat Alsaida Aisha, a non-profit charity organization, to gather used but good quality and unused clothes from the company, for their distribution among needy families to celebrate Eid. At least 230 employees from Bupa Arabia volunteered to collect, receive, and arrange the items in a designated clothing tent within the company.

Hashim Mohamed Al Dabbagh, Partnerships Officer at Kiswat Alsaida Aisha, expressed gratitude to Bupa Arabia for its efforts in supporting orphans. They appreciated the company's employees who dedicated their time and effort to collecting and organizing clothing donations for underprivileged families, in order to provide them with Eid clothes and bring happiness and joy to their lives during the festive season.

According to the representative, these initiatives demonstrate the Kingdom's commitment to empowering orphans and the special attention given to this group through community partnerships. The strategic partnership with Bupa Arabia in various fields is a testament to this commitment.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity

– a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa