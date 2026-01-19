Jeddah: In a notable shift in the concept of a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance revealed the results of an initiative based on transforming the daily physical activity of its members into a tangible humanitarian and therapeutic impact for those most in need within the Kingdom. The initiative relied on converting every physical effort into a form of “charitable currency,” redefining the relationship between individual healthy behavior and direct community impact.

The number of participants in the initiative exceeded 20,000, with total steps surpassing 3 billion steps, a figure that produced a qualitative impact represented by supporting treatment and rehabilitation costs. This highlights society’s readiness to engage with new participation models that moved from traditional donation models to an active participation approach

Prevention and Health

The idea of the initiative was based on converting daily walking into tangible therapeutic value, whether through rehabilitation sessions for people with disabilities, psychological and social support for breast cancer patients, or supporting efforts aimed at improving the prostate cancer patient journey and intensifying awareness of the importance of early detection. The model represents a shift toward prevention and overall quality of life, aligned with the transformation witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in quality-of-life and sustainable community impact.

In this context, Tariq Al-Amoudi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bupa Arabia, said:

“We believe that community well-being begins with the health of every individual. Through this initiative, we successfully transformed steps into real contributions that translate directly into therapy sessions, psychological support, and specialized rehabilitation,”

noting that the core of the company’s strategy is “to be a health partner that makes a real and tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Partnerships and Sustainability

The initiative directed its impact through partnerships with several specialized entities. In supporting people with disabilities, Advanced Care Center was supported by strengthening rehabilitation, treatment, and educational programs, in addition to providing logistical support that facilitates beneficiaries’ mobility and participation, enhancing their independence and positive integration into society.

In the field of women’s health, Zahra Association benefited from enhancing psychological and social programs for breast cancer patients throughout various stages of treatment. Meanwhile, Safe Medical Care Association received support aimed at improving the prostate cancer patient journey and intensifying awareness of the importance of early detection, positively impacting beneficiaries’ quality of life.

The initiative is part of an approach that seeks to adopt a CSR model based on partnership and sustainability, focusing on converting daily behavior into measurable implementation mechanisms and ensuring that the impact reaches those who deserve it within the healthcare ecosystem.

In turn, Eng. Ali Sheneamer, Chief Business Development Officer at Bupa Arabia, said:

“This achievement reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to delivering a meaningful CSR model based on community engagement and transforming daily healthy behaviors into a sustainable positive impact. We believe that our role goes beyond providing health insurance services to actively contributing to improving quality of life and supporting priority health and humanitarian campaigns.”

Measurable Impact

Recording more than three billion steps reflects the growing community awareness of the importance of prevention and physical activity, as well as individuals’ willingness to participate in non-traditional health initiatives. These results also highlight the success of Bupa Arabia’s direction in promoting public health and community well-being through integrated initiatives that encourage active and healthy lifestyles.

Bupa Arabia indicated that work is underway to expand the scope of the initiative in the coming years to reach wider segments of society and support additional priority health causes, in line with its commitment to enhancing quality of life and promoting sustainable health across the Kingdom.

