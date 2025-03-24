Jeddah: Bupa Arabia continues to lead the way in health insurance innovation by launching a new initiative in partnership with more than seven hospitals across three regions, allowing members to receive treatment directly—without the need to submit or wait for prior medical approvals. This makes healthcare visits easier and more comfortable, significantly enhancing the overall experience for insured members in the Kingdom. This initiative is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia’s health insurance sector. It has been designed to deliver a seamless, hassle-free healthcare experience, ensuring quicker access to medical care.

A New Concept in Health Insurance

This pioneering initiative marks a major transformation in healthcare experience by:

Eliminating the need for sending or waiting for prior medical approvals for outpatient treatment at participating hospitals.

Providing a smooth and simplified process for members at healthcare facilities.

Customer-Centric Innovation

This program aligns with Bupa Arabia’s strategy to improve service quality and move toward more advanced insurance solutions. With the continuous expansion of the hospital network, this initiative—already benefiting over 200,000 members—aims to redefine accessibility to healthcare services across the Kingdom.

Commenting on this achievement, Eng. Ryyan Tarabzoni, Chief Operating Officer at Bupa Arabia, said:

“This initiative transforms the way healthcare is delivered to our members by removing the need for prior approvals, ensuring a faster and more comfortable experience. It’s an unprecedented achievement in Saudi Arabia’s health insurance sector, and we are proud to be the first to introduce such an innovative model.”

The Future of Healthcare

Bupa Arabia is committed to expanding the "No Pre-Approvals Network" initiative by increasing the number of participating hospitals and adding more specialized services—including medication coverage—to offer a more comprehensive and integrated healthcare experience. The company plans to add 15 to 20 hospitals across various regions in 2025, reinforcing its mission to ensure easy and efficient access to high-quality care without the administrative delays of prior approvals.

To view the list of hospitals included in the "No Pre-Approvals Network," please download the Bupa Arabia app, visit the official website, or contact customer service via social media.

Applies only to healthcare facilities within the "No Pre-Approvals Network"

