Signing strategic partnerships to support the future of health insurance in the region

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance participated as a Platinum Sponsor in the “Money 20/20 Middle East” Conference and Exhibition, the most prominent event in the field of financial technology in the Middle East, which was held from September 15 to 17, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center. The event brought together a distinguished group of banking leaders, fintech companies, startups, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss the future of innovation in digital payments and financial services.

The participation of Bupa CareConnect, the healthcare delivery arm of Bupa Arabia, came within its efforts to enhance digital transformation in the health insurance sector and to develop a patient-centered care experience. Through comprehensive healthcare solutions integrated with digital clinics and chronic disease programs, the company sought to ensure a smoother and more effective treatment experience, contributing to raising the quality of services and increasing customer satisfaction.

During Money20/20, Bupa CareConnect, presented a range of advanced digital services, including smart healthcare management, customized preventive programs, and virtual clinics, with access provided across multiple channels supported by intelligent classification and digital navigation. This reflected the commitment of Bupa CareConnect to placing the patient at the heart of the care system, by combining medical efficiency with modern technologies, to provide proactive healthcare that improves quality of life, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Strategic Partnerships

Bupa CareConnect, the healthcare delivery arm of Bupa Arabia, concluded a number of strategic partnerships with prominent entities in the technology, government, and healthcare sectors, as part of its plan aimed at strengthening its digital infrastructure and expanding its presence within the national healthcare system. This direction came in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 and enhanced the position of Bupa Arabia as one of the most prominent supporters of health and digital transformation in the Kingdom.

These partnerships aimed to improve the level of services by integrating digital solutions and artificial intelligence into the patient’s health journey, thus facilitating access to care, shortening time and procedures, and providing accurate monitoring of each member’s condition. Bupa CareConnect, the healthcare delivery arm of Bupa Arabia, embodied this approach through treatment plans designed specifically to meet individual needs, integrated with digital clinics and chronic care programs, to provide a proactive and comprehensive care model that placed the patient at the center of the system and raised the quality of healthy living in the Kingdom.

Seamless Experience

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Khafagy, Executive Director – Medical at Bupa Arabia, KSA, stated that Bupa CareConnect, represented a unique experience of care that focused on empowering patients through chronic disease management programs offered to Bupa clients and designed specifically for each case, ensuring precise monitoring and providing preventive and therapeutic care. He added that Bupa CareConnect worked to improve patients’ quality of life by supporting them to adhere to treatment plans through advanced technology and smart solutions.

He further noted that the digital clinics within CareConnect allowed patients to receive consultation and treatment from their homes easily and conveniently, providing immediate and specialized medical consultations around the clock. This facilitated their access to healthcare services with more flexibility and humanity and reflected Bupa’s commitment to providing a modern healthcare experience consistent with Saudi Vision 2030 for digital transformation and innovation in the health sector.

Preventive Healthcare

From her perspective, Amira Youssef, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Bupa Arabia, said: “We used artificial intelligence to analyze patient data accurately, which helped in early diagnosis and providing treatment tailored to each case, making the patient’s journey smoother, more flexible, and smarter, and contributing to enhancing the quality of healthcare we provide to our clients.”

She added that artificial intelligence contributed to improving our customers’ experience by facilitating access to digital services, accelerating procedures, while maintaining the confidentiality and security of patient data, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 for digital transformation and improving quality of life.

Event Activities

The Event attracted more than 45,000 visitors and 450 brands, with more than 350 speakers, in addition to more than 600 investors. It was held under the theme “where bold ideas meet big business”, and addressed several main topics, including artificial intelligence in finance, modern banking services, open finance, and regulatory frameworks for startups. It also provided dedicated pavilions for partnerships, lounges for executive networking.

Health Discussions

A number of Bupa Arabia executives also participated in a series of specialized discussion panels during the three days of the Money 20/20. On the first day, Hatim Jamal, Chief Financial Officer at Bupa Arabia, KSA, participated in a session titled “Unveiling the opportunities in Digitalizing and integrating insuretech for businesses”, where he discussed the role of digital innovation in developing the insurance sector and connecting it with market needs. On the same day, Amira Youssef, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, took part in signing ceremonies with a distinguished group of global technology partners such as CNTXT (Google’s exclusive partner), Oracle, and Microsoft. While on the last day, Eng. Ali Sheneamer, Chief Business Development Officer at Bupa Arabia, KSA, participated in a session titled “From Claims to Codes: The Future of the Insurance Industry”, where he reviewed the key transformations witnessed by the sector and the pivotal role of technology in reshaping its operations.

A Healthy Future

The participation of Bupa Arabia and its healthcare arm, Bupa CareConnect, in the event reflected their role as a strategic partner in shaping the future of healthcare and fintech in the Kingdom. By combining local innovation with global best practices, and linking each initiative with the objectives of Vision 2030, the company affirmed its leadership in driving the next phase of health insurance delivering speed, trust, and patient-centered care, while turning challenges into opportunities and achieving sustainable impact for individuals, companies, and the national economy.

About Bupa Arabia

Bupa Arabia was established in kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1997 as a partnership between Global Bupa and Nazer group to become a contributive corporation in 2008 with the most successful allotment procedure in the insurance sector, and Bupa is considered a Saudi corporation that is part of the Bupa global network, and it provides healthcare services with international standards for individuals and families and for biggest companies and organizations in the kingdom, and its distinguished for providing the biggest international hospitals network including 1.2 million destination in 190 countries around the world.

And Bupa provides more than the regular insurance in which it established Bupa healthcare to provide healthcare services using the latest technological means due to Bupa’s digital clinic and to having Saudi doctors in different majors such as family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and chronic disease care.

Bupa is distinguished with an environment that increases productivity and stimulates creativity, which had it qualified to win several prestigious awards in the field and its considered one of the leading companies in enhancing women status, and having Saudi youth until it succeeded in getting a significant increase in localization percentages to more than 70%. For more information, please visit the link below:

www.bupa.com.sa