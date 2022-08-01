Jeddah: Bupa Arabia participated in the 3rd edition of the Marcus Evans Annual Marketing Leaders 2022 conference in Dubai, a three-day event that provided a one-stop-platform for leading marketing experts to meet, discover and discuss the latest trends and strategies in the field.

The conference, which was held from June 7-9 and was themed "Keeping Up with the Times: Formulating Goals to Promote Marketing Strategies, Accelerate Innovation, and Promote Creativity," included the participation of several high-level experts, global leaders, and influential personalities.

Al-Shereef Hamideddin, Senior Director of Marketing and Customer Experience Design at Bupa Arabia, who was one of the official speakers at the event, said the conference provided an integrated platform for sharing experiences and showcasing the latest trends, strategies and innovations.

He said Bupa Arabia's participation in the conference reinforces its role as a leader in innovation, creativity and digitization in the insurance sector. The event spotlighted a range of topics such as artificial intelligence marketing, digital marketing, customer experience, multi-channel marketing and the e-commerce market.

Hamideddin stressed the need for innovation and creativity for companies to increase their productivity and profits, diversify products and services, improve current practices, provide new solutions, stimulate corporate growth and employee productivity, as well as to compete with their rivals.

He pointed to Bupa Arabia's innovative programs and its pioneering role in developing and promoting superior customer experiences in the insurance sector, where the company is a leader in providing telemedicine services. Additionally, Bupa Arabia provided exclusive benefits to the customers and facilitate their healthcare journey, either from their own homes or inside the hospital. All these services and more are provided through Bupa Arabia application.