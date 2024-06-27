Jeddah: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has launched an innovative service, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, allowing employees covered under the company's client insurance policies to easily upgrade their maternity coverage and select hospital room types through the Bupa Arabia mobile app.

The service aims to enable employees to manage their insurance coverage to better suit their needs and preferences, including room type, within one minute via the Bupa Arabia app, without the need to contact the insurance company or visit any of its branches. This provides customers with convenience and the necessary healthcare during critical moments in their lives.

The new benefit upgrade product from Bupa Arabia responds to the needs of a specific segment of customers who desire more flexibility and control over their insurance coverage, especially concerning hospital room types. It also reinforces Bupa Arabia's leading position in the health insurance sector in Saudi Arabia and its commitment to offering innovative insurance solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

The Bupa Arabia health insurance app is a comprehensive digital platform that enables users to manage their health needs easily and effectively. It offers a wide range of services, including verifying and managing insurance coverage, submitting and tracking claims, managing medical approvals, searching for service providers, booking appointments, communicating with customer service, managing the electronic medical file, and more. This helps customers focus on their health and well-being by providing an easy-to-use digital experience that meets their diverse needs.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, AlShereef Hamideddin, Sr. Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Experience Design at Bupa Arabia, said: "We are pleased at Bupa Arabia to launch the health insurance benefits upgrade service, which is an important step in our commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive health insurance solutions that meet the needs of various customer segments, especially employees wishing to change their insurance coverage."

AlShereef continued: "The benefits upgrade product is in its first phase, and additional benefits will be added to meet our members’ needs, including dental coverage and improving the network level. We now offer pregnant mothers the freedom to choose the birthing experience they desire, helping them feel in control of this important experience. This service also helps reduce the anxiety and stress that pregnant mothers may feel during this crucial period of their lives, allowing them to focus on their child's health and comfort."

Mothers Wellbeing

Bupa Arabia pays special attention to the health of pregnant mothers and their children, striving to provide comprehensive healthcare that ensures a safe and healthy pregnancy experience and an ideal start with their children. This is done through the "Tebtom" program, along with a variety of other services that meet the needs of pregnant mothers at various stages of pregnancy.

Because the journey of pregnancy may raise questions and challenges, Bupa Arabia offers pregnant mothers a range of free online medical services through the "Tebtom" program. These services include consultations with specialist doctors, monitoring pregnancy records, ordering medications, home vaccination services, and pre-and post-natal guidance.

Bupa Arabia also provides a wide network of hospitals and medical clinics specialized in pregnancy and childbirth care, in addition to health awareness programs for pregnant mothers on various aspects of pregnancy and childbirth, and psychological support services to help them cope with the physical and emotional changes they experience during pregnancy.

For more information about Bupa Arabia's new upgrade service, please visit the Bupa Arabia website or contact the customer service center.