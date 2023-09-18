El Missaoui affirmed Bupa Arabia’s unwavering dedication to fostering innovation and delivering top-tier digital solutions.

Bupa Arabia plays a leading role in Digitizing the Saudi Insurance Sector.

Riyadh: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, the leading provider of health insurance services in the Kingdom, participated in the Middle East’s Digital Experience Show 2023. The two-day event, held on September 5th and 6th at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brought together top executives from the tech, finance, and insurance sectors across the region to explore the opportunities and challenges of the digital future.

Bupa Arabia was announced winner of two prestigious digital experience Awards 2023, and earned four nominations, demonstrating its dedication to innovation, digital solutions, and customer satisfaction.

Digital experience management

The Digital Experience Show Middle East 2023 provided an unparalleled platform for exchanging insights and best practices on developing and implementing digital business strategies. In a fast-changing world driven by technology, the event tackled key issues such as staying competitive, improving efficiency, increasing revenue, and building customer loyalty. By putting customers at the heart of business decisions, participants learned how to succeed in a constantly evolving digital environment.

Bupa Arabia's Chief Operating Officer, Mohamed El Missaoui, had contributed to the dialogue as part of a panel discussion titled "Strengthening your digital experience management strategy through capability building”. The panel deliberations delved into harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance customer journeys. This exploration also encapsulated the vision of a seamlessly automated digital experience and the concomitant challenges posed by such a dynamic framework.

El Missaoui had expressed, "Our engagement with The Digital Experience Show MEA 2023 epitomized our unwavering commitment to innovation and investment in providing superlative digital solutions and cutting-edge applications within the healthcare domain in line with the goals of transformation in the healthcare sector and the Kingdom's Vision 2030. We strived to make healthcare services accessible, elevate customer experiences, and elevate the quality and efficiency of our offerings."

Bupa Arabia nominations

Amidst the culmination of the event on September 6th, the Digital Experience Awards ceremony had spotlighted pioneering entities in the industry. This year's ceremony, taking place for the first time in Saudi Arabia, had signified a momentous occasion. Bupa Arabia's presence was particularly notable, having win in two pivotal categories: Best Digital Campaign, and Regional Excellence in Healthcare.

El Missaoui had expressed his gratification with these nominations, attributing them to Bupa Arabia's innovative technical strategy, designed to enrich customer experiences and adeptly navigate the dynamic digital landscape. The company's commitment to leading the digital transformation within the Saudi insurance sector had been exemplary, as evidenced by its establishment of an exclusive digital transformation department in 2018, with the objective of developing digital services and solutions.

Notably, Bupa Arabia took significant steps in 2020, launching a virtual telemedicine platform to provide remote healthcare services. Additionally, Bupa Arabia's mobile application was downloaded approximately 2.8 million times. The company also integrated advanced digital tools and artificial intelligence technologies, all aimed at enhancing the customer experience, increasing satisfaction, and improving the digital healthcare experience.

Bupa Arabia’s Tele-health platform aims to complete the Bupa Arabia Healthcare ecosystem, which also include the service differentiator “Tebtom Program”, that allows members to refill and receive medication, conduct home labs, and download the results, schedule a vaccination, and conduct live chat sessions with Tebtom Team to manage their chronic conditions, or receive maternity or childcare coaching with comfort and ease. Furthermore, members can access their electronic health record to download ePrescriptions and to manage all health-related documents. All these features are supported by the best-in-class technology that integrates their information and documents in a single app.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity

– a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com