Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) is preparing students for the rapidly growing and highly demanded field of project management. The MSc in Project management at BUiD has been accredited by Project Management Institute Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC) in July 2024.

Degree programmes that achieve GAC accreditation must demonstrate and meet the GAC’s rigorous global standards of accreditation, which include an assessment of each programme’s objectives and outcomes, faculty and student evaluations, onsite and online resources, annual self-evaluation, and proof of continuous improvements in the area of project management education. Over 135 project management degree programmes in twenty-two countries around the world are accredited by GAC. GAC accreditation ensures the quality of academic degree programmes and their graduates in order to meet the standards of the rapidly growing field of project management.

The MSc in Project Management at BUiD is designed to develop professional project leaders equipped with the technical, behavioural, and contextual skills needed to manage complex projects and address sectoral and governmental challenges, including net-zero targets and sustainable development goals.

As the only PMI GAC-accredited programme in the UAE, it prepares individuals and project teams with the essential knowledge and skills to guide them through all phases of successful project delivery.

Prof Aymen Masadeh, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Law, commented on this achievement, “The PMI accreditation is a testament to our Project Management programme’s industry relevance. This accreditation will enhance our graduates' career paths and underlines the value our graduates will offer to their workplace. Additionally, it confirms that our programme has met top-tier educational and cross-sectoral quality standards.”

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates (now British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD)and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, computer Science, AI, cybersecurity and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.

About Project Management Institute

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time.

Connect with us at www.pmi.org

About the PMI Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC)

Established by the PMI Board of Directors in 2001, the Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC) is a specialized accrediting body that assures the quality of project management degree programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Visit us at www.gacpm.org.