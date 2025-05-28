Dubai, UAE – BT Properties, one of Asia’s most trusted development entities, unveiled its flagship development project ‘WAADA,’ a master-planned community, in the UAE during a landmark launch event held at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai Healthcare City.

With over 30 years of experience in delivering large-scale, integrated, people-centric developments across Pakistan, BT Properties is bringing its legacy of trust and innovation to Dubai. The launch of ‘WAADA’ marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into the UAE market and reflects its commitment to contributing to the region’s real estate landscape.

Situated in Dubai South, minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 Legacy District, ‘WAADA’ will be an exquisite development that integrates architecture, sustainability, and livability. The project aligns closely with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, offering a forward-thinking approach to urban development.

Malik Riaz Hussain, Chairman & Founder, expressed, “For over 30 years, I have believed that the true measure of success is not what we build, but who we uplift. Bahria Town was never just a real estate venture — it was a mission to transform lives, restore dignity, and give people a sense of belonging. Every city we developed was built on trust, every road on resilience, and every home on hope. And today, as this legacy expands into Dubai through BT Properties and WAADA, our purpose remains unchanged: to build not just structures, but futures. I dedicate this journey to the millions who trusted us, to every worker who shaped our cities, and to every citizen who now calls them home.”

Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik Group CEO at BT Properties, stated: “At BT Properties, our mission has always been to create developments that go beyond structures. We have always strived to shape communities that reflect innovation, purpose, and long-term value. With ‘WAADA,’ we are proud to bring our legacy to Dubai and contribute meaningfully to its evolving real estate landscape. This project represents our continued commitment to building environments where people can thrive.”

The unveiling event was led by Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group CEO of BT Properties, who described ‘WAADA’ as ‘a living promise built not just on architectural plans but on three decades of earned trust, scale, and experience’. The project was formally introduced by Mr. Ahmad, Development Consultant of BT Properties, to an audience of key stakeholders, investors, partners, media representatives, and urban development professionals. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of guests from across the UAE, including architects, community leaders, business families, etc.

The flagship project ‘WAADA’ – a name derived from the word meaning ‘promise’ – embodies a steadfast commitment to creating lasting value and cultivating vibrant, integrated communities. The development includes a diverse mix of property types – from signature mansions and mid-rise residences to townhouses and skyline apartments. Designed with a focus on emotional resonance and practical luxury, architecture and spatial planning aim to foster a sense of safety and belonging. Open spaces, landscaped lagoons, and a carefully curated urban environment enhance visual appeal and overall well-being.

The project also signals a broader evolution in BT Properties’ global strategy. Having delivered millions of square feet across international markets, the company has now firmly planted its flag in Dubai, a move that is both strategic and aligned with the city’s trajectory of innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth.

WAADA is poised to generate strong market interest, supported by its compelling value proposition and the credibility of BT Properties. With its guiding principle of Limitless Living, the development underscores the company’s role not only as a builder of real estate but as a steward of community and long-term value.