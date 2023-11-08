Dubai : BSH Home Appliances UAE, a subsidiary of the world's leading home appliance companies, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in UAE for 2023. The company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as learning opportunities, teamwork, relationships and giving back resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in UAE. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative culture, and the continuous improvement in the workplace through wellbeing initiatives, life-long learning opportunities and transparent work practices.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Tomas Alonso, CEO of BSH Middle East, he said “On behalf of the whole BSH ME Team, we received this certification with honor, pride and responsibility. In a country like UAE, where all the companies are following top-level standards, to be rewarded like one of the “Best places to work” is an outstanding achievement for all of us and a perfect tool to retain our current talented people while attracting new talented employees to integrate BSH Middle East in the future.

We are taking, with honor this responsibility, in the assurance that we will continue creating a great company for our employees for the next years to come”.

Faik Serkan Ergun, CFO- BSH MIDDLE EAST said “I am immensely proud to see how far we have come together as an organization. This accolade with Best places to Work validates our unwavering dedication to continue fostering a dynamic, supportive and engaging workplace. Every individual's contribution has been invaluable in achieving this honor, and we are resolute in our commitment to continually value and elevate ourselves individually and collectively as we move forward”

Dhanya Tharakan, HR Manager for BSH Middle East commented on this achievement "It is with a sense of privilege that I see BSH's recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in UAE. Placing people at the heart of our strategy has been pivotal to our company's evolution. This certification reaffirms the significance of our efforts in ensuring our employees feel valued, engaged, heard and inspired. It lays the foundation for a thriving workplace community. I would also like to thank BPTW for their remarkable partnership, offering invaluable guidance and collaboration throughout this process”

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

Contacts : Hamza Idrissi | hamza@bestplacestoworkfor.org