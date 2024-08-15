73% of girls have received offers to study STEM subjects, including 53% for Medicine

United Arab Emirates, Al Ain: Brighton College Al Ain is celebrating another year of outstanding A Level results today which has resulted in the College’s pupils securing offers at leading universities around the world. Demonstrating its strength as a hub for aspiring medics, an impressive 50% of pupils have been offered places to study medicine, promising a bright future ahead for the latest graduates.

This year, 25% of all examinations sat by pupils have resulted in the highest grade A*, more than double the number secured in 2023. Similarly impressive is that more than half of all grades awarded are A* to A, and over seven in every ten pupils achieved A* to B grades.

Consistently included in the UAE’s best-performing schools list, Brighton College Al Ain and its exceptional teachers have gone above and beyond to support its pupils through the uncertain and challenging times that pupils have experienced whilst studying and preparing for their A Level examinations over the past two years. This support, along with the hard work, determination and resilience of Brighton College Al Ain pupils has seen young men and women excel in a wide range of subject options, encompassing sciences, maths, the arts and humanities.

One in four Brighton College Al Ain pupils have received offers from the prestigious Russell Group of universities in the UK and an impressive 73% of girls will go on to study STEM subjects, 53% of whom will pursue Medicine.

The College’s leavers include tomorrow’s students of Medicine, Law, Engineering, Architecture, Finance, Business and Film. Some of the pupils who have achieved outstanding A Level grades this year include the following:

Lucy Evans, Brighton College’s Head Girl, has achieved A* A* A in Mathematics, Physics and History. She will go on to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Nottingham in the UK.

Anas Asha has achieved A* A A A in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and is heading to the UK to study Medicine.

Adrika Lal has achieved A* A* A in Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry and will go on to study Medicine in the UAE.

Hutham Al Taie has achieved A A A in Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry and will head to Queen’s University, Belfast to study Medicine.

Hannah AlBalushi has achieved A* A A in Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry and will go on to study Medicine in the UK.

Sabine Fintel has achieved A* A* A* C in Art, Biology, Physics and Spanish and will go on to study Architecture at the University of Cardiff in the UK.

Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain, Oliver Bromley-Hall said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our pupils’ achievements, which are so thoroughly well deserved. These A level results are the best in the College’s history and are testament to our outstanding pupils, along with the excellent teaching, care and guidance received from their wonderful teachers and parents. Today we not only celebrate our top achievers, but we also celebrate many other A Level success stories, which we are equally thrilled with, and which may not obviously shine through in grades alone.

He added: “Academic excellence is the foundation of a Brighton College education and we are rightly thrilled for our pupils and their families. More than this, we are proud of our Brightonians as kind and humble human beings, confident that they will enter the next phase of their journeys equipped with the essential characteristics, skills and experiences that will allow them to flourish as leaders within their chosen fields.”

About Brighton College Al Ain

In 2016, Brighton College Al Ain achieved the esteemed 'Outstanding' rating from ADEK, becoming one of only five schools in the Emirate to do so, and the first in Al Ain. This commitment to excellence persisted, as the school maintained the 'Outstanding' rating in 2018 and once more during its most recent inspection in 2023, solidifying its distinction as the sole school in Al Ain to attain this prestigious rating.

Located in Zakher, the purpose-built 28-acre campus features state-of-the-art educational facilities, including a 450-seat auditorium, an IAFF-accredited athletics track, a 25-meter swimming pool, all-weather football pitches, and cutting-edge science and ICT labs. Aligned with the standards upheld by Brighton College UK (voted England’s School of the decade by the Sunday Times) and other Brighton Colleges worldwide, the campus underscores the school's dedication to providing an exceptional level of education.

With a diverse student body comprising Emirati and expatriate pupils from around the world, they offer a vibrant and challenging learning environment alongside a distinct British independent school ethos for students aged 3 to 18 years old. Brighton College Al Ain nurtures talents, skills, and character and provides a rich extra-curricular program that complements academic studies.

Operated by Bloom Education, Brighton College Al Ain is consistently ranked as one of the top-performing schools for academic results in the UAE, college pupils secure offers at leading universities around the world pursuing further studies in fields including Medicine, Law, Engineering, Finance, English and the Sciences.

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.

https://www.brightoncollegealain.ae/