Survey Shows 66% of UAE's Youth Under 25 Fear for Their Employment Opportunities within the Next Decade

Sharjah: Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the American University of Sharjah (AUS) by announcing its partnership for the Startup Career fair due to take place on April 27th. The fair, co-organised by The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), is a dedicated recruitment event to meet and connect with companies at the startup stage seeking to hire quality talent for internship and employment opportunities.

In line with Crescent Enterprises’ vision to support youth to access employment and explore entrepreneurship opportunities to foster economic sustainability, Crescent Enterprises’ Talent Acquisition Lead, William Briggs, delivered a workshop titled ‘Mastering Interviewing Skills’ at the university campus on April 25th. He said of the event: “In an ever-increasing competitive job market, it is vital that the private sector supports and prepares students and entrepreneurs for the next stage of their career journey. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the American University of Sharjah to engage with the students and explore best interviewing techniques and strategies for success.”

The fair will also feature a panel discussion titled ‘How is AI posed to disrupt the job market’, held at the university’s campus. The session, moderated by Nervana Nassar, Managing Consultant - Strategy and Digital Transformation for Public Sector, IBM, will feature William Briggs, Talent Acquisition Lead, Crescent Enterprises, Fuad Siddiqui, Global 5G Industry and Emerging Tech Leader, EY, and Badr Hubais, Innovation & Technology Managing Director, BEEAH Group, to discuss how AI and technological advancements are poised to disrupt all sectors and how companies will evolve to meet the changing needs of the workplace.

Highlighting how the panel discussion will lay a roadmap for getting ready for the future of work, William said: “The dynamism and fast pace of advanced technology cuts across all sectors and is changing how we do business. A recent survey in the UAE found that 66% of people under 25 were concerned AI and robots may hinder their employment opportunities in the next 10 years. To ensure we are equipping our future workforces to embrace the possibilities that come with artificial intelligence, it is necessary to facilitate discussion and debate.”

The Startup Career Fair is a pilot initiative expected to attract startup companies incubated within Sheraa as well as students and alumni. The fair will explore the changing business landscape, promote private-sector job opportunities and entrepreneurship, and provide essential skills related to interviewing and recruiting.

As part of its mission to engage youth, Crescent Enterprises has been a strategic partner with AUS for over 10 years and has collaborated on several recent initiatives, including the annual careers fair.

