Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, launched its globally trusted fleet management solution ‘Webfleet’ in collaboration with its exclusive partners, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries and Accessories (TBA) Division, part of Al Masaood Group and Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal in the UAE. The official launch underlined the organisation's thrive to advance innovative technologies in sustainable mobility and optimise fleet operations.

Over 60,000 customers worldwide count on Bridgestone's reliable Webfleet fleet management solution to boost productivity, support drivers, increase safety, maintain compliance, and operate more sustainably. The launch of Webfleet in the UAE will pave the way for a more sustainable future through data-driven mobility solutions, aligning seamlessly with the company's E8 Commitment.

The launch event which featured interactive keynote speeches, product presentations, and discussions that examined the industry's transformative future, was attended by Bridgestone's local partners as well as other stakeholders, thought leaders, and experts. The event highlighted crucial elements of the evolving mobility landscape and Bridgestone's pivotal role in shaping the industry through Webfleet, its innovative fleet management solution.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, commented, “Webfleet marks a significant turning point in our commitment towards shaping the future of mobility. With the launch of the solution in the UAE, Bridgestone reaffirms its dedication to delivering innovative solutions to promote advancement and growth, especially in light of the shift towards more sustainable operations. The launch also strengthens our leadership in sustainable mobility solutions, and we look forward to steering the course of innovation and driving positive change in the Middle East Africa region and beyond together with our valued partners."

Marcelo Godinho - Vice President Customer Success Emerging Markets, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, said: “Webfleet's launch in the UAE is a strategic move and a next step in our global expansion strategy. We are optimistic about the transformative impact that our globally trusted solution will have on fleet management in the region, beyond traditional telematics offerings, Webfleet will focus on providing businesses, both small and large companies, with actionable data insights to increase operating performance, reduce costs and increase road safety as well as enabling to run a more sustainable operation.”

Bridgestone’s goal to provide consumers with a wider array of fleet and digital mobility solutions is evident with the latest launch. This is particularly significant since the EMEA business currently provides fleet solutions for over 1.2 million vehicles.

The research and development teams at Bridgestone and Webfleet will continue to explore new opportunities and innovations, highlighting the company's commitment to progress, as well as helping customers take full advantage of its range of solutions. With a goal of empowering consumers, drivers, and other stakeholders through data-driven mobility solutions, the company is making strides towards ushering in a new era of efficient and sustainable mobility.

