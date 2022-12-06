Bridgestone EMIA highlighted the significance of encouraging the development of a sustainable mobility ecosystem in order to reduce the environmental impact of the transportation sector and ensure a safer future for the coming generations. Bridgestone made this statement during its participation at the Saudi Intermobility Expo 2022, which was held recently at Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

Saudi Intermobility Expo, which highlights the Kingdom’s sustainability goals, has proven to be an effective platform for global firms to exhibit and source innovative technologies. During the expo, Bridgestone showcased its latest tyres and tyre technologies and further highlighted its efforts to promote the circular economy and carbon neutrality across the value chain.

Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “Through our participation at the Saudi Intermobility Expo 2022, we were able to highlight ‘Bridgestone E8 Commitment’, which drives our ambitious journey to become a sustainable solutions’ provider together with our employees, society, partners and customers. In addition, the event opened up the vast possibilities of the green mobility ecosystem, where we aim to become a pioneering player. The Saudi Intermobility Expo 2022, which echoed Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry’s goal to develop an eco-friendly transport system, aligned perfectly with our sustainability goals. Alongside our business growth, we prioritise social and sustainability commitments to become a trustworthy partner for our future generations.”

During the event, Bridgestone participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Forces of Change: Creating the Mobility Ecosystem of The Future’ to explore the paths for creating a future-proof sustainable mobility system. Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa shared insightful comments on the current market dynamics of automated vehicles, the future of micro and shared mobility and the opportunities and challenges for ecosystem players. Sanchini was joined by Tomas Melero, Transit International Director, Indra and Dr Elie Metri, CEO of Quality Support Solutions Robotics. James Luxbacher, Managing Director of SIXT, was the moderator of the discussion.

Bridgestone is currently reinforcing its sustainability strategies to channel its business model to promote carbon neutrality. As part of its commitment, Bridgestone has geared up its efforts to attain the Milestone 2030 goals by reducing the total carbon emission and in addition, it has also pledged to attain net-zero emissions by 2050.

In line with its long-standing commitment to support green mobility and to capitalise on the growing opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) market, Bridgestone has innovated a portfolio of premium EV tyres and tyre technologies that offers excellent handling and control, short braking distances and exceptional grip in all weather conditions.

Over the past few decades, the tyre industry has been bringing out several innovative technologies globally and the Saudi market is no exception. The Kingdom’s tyre market, which is currently led by Bridgestone and its largest distributor in the Middle East, Al-Talayi, has been recording rapid growth.

The deep market knowledge of Al Talayi, coupled with Bridgestone’s extensive global tyre industry expertise, has proved to be a key reason for their success in the country. Bridgestone is currently one of the prominent and reliable options for a high number of travellers across the globe, especially due to its exceptional performance in harsh climatic conditions and the driving safety it offers.

