Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has entered into sustainability-focused partnership with Goumbook, in collaboration with Fasttrack Emarat and Nasser Bin Abdullatif Al Serkal Est., to promote environmental conservation and sustainable living among its customers.

As part of the “Give a Ghaf – Tree Planting Program” launched by Goumbook, Bridgestone is contributing to the global efforts of transitioning to a greener future by planting a Ghaf tree seed for every Bridgestone tyre purchase made by customers at Fasttrack Emarat stations. Customers will receive a ‘Give a Ghaf’ program certificate via email or WhatsApp following the purchase. As part of this campaign, Bridgestone anticipates planting more than 500 trees across the nation. This initiative comes as part of the company’s E8 Commitment, which aims to preserve and safeguard environment and its resources for future generations.

Jacques Fourie, Vice President and Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “We are pleased to partner with esteemed organisations like Goumbook, Fasttrack Emarat and Nasser Bin Abdullatif Al Serkal Est. to pave way for a greener future for the UAE. Through this joint sustainable initiative, we aim to raise awareness on the significance of preserving our environment and seek their participation in building a more sustainable future for the country. We are excited to work with such forward-thinking partners and cultivate a legacy of environmental stewardship and responsible development for future generations. Furthermore, we would like to extend our gratitude to Goumbook for partnering with us and Fasttrack Emarat for introducing this initiative at their stores. Additionally, we would also like to thank Nasser Bin Abdullatif Al Serkal Est. for collaborating with us and supporting our sustainable plans in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.”

By incorporating sustainability at the core of its operations, Bridgestone has made it part of its mission to seek innovative ways to preserve natural resources and promote eco-friendly practices across its operations, with the primary aim of having a positive social and environmental impact. As part of its social responsibility, the company is committed to building a sustainable future for the mobility sector by deploying of innovative solutions and technologies.

The E8 commitment, a comprehensive, global corporate commitment, guides the decision-making process throughout the company, from development to delivery of its products, services, and solutions, in addition to ensuring sustainable practices across its operations. This strategy places a major emphasis on eight focus areas which include energy, ecology, efficiency, extension, economy, emotion, ease, and empowerment. Bridgestone is further committed to working closely with its partners and customers to foster sustainable development in the country.

