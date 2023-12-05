Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, partnered with Gear Up Events for the UAE Supercar Rally for supercar enthusiasts. The captivating six-day rally, brought together exclusive supercars alongside breathtaking landscapes to showcase the excitement of high-performance driving.

The Supercar Rally brought together two major clubs for a drive along the best roads in the UAE. Guests of the UAE-based ‘Gear Up Private Members’ club and USA-based ‘King Luxe Club’ came together to create a convoy for the grandest supercar rally of the year. Over 30 exclusive guests attended the high-octane event, which made the rally a tremendous success.

The event further reinforced Bridgestone's strong association with performance tyres, as the company offers a wide range of premium tyres designed specifically for supercars. Taking advantage of a lifetime opportunity, participants got to experience the excitement of driving some of the most iconic supercars worldwide on roads that exemplify the highest standards of motoring.

Jacques Fourie, Vice President and Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: "The UAE Supercar Rally represents a landmark event in the motoring calendar of the region. We are truly pleased to have partnered with Gear Up Events and welcome supercar enthusiasts to join us for the six-day adventure through the stunning landscapes of the UAE. The event is perfectly aligned with Bridgestone's commitment to building excitement and promoting a sense of community in the world of mobility.”

The rally kicked off in Dubai with a spectacular welcome party that set the stage for a memorable journey. Participants then formed a convoy of supercars and drove along the iconic routes of Hatta and Khalba before arriving at the opulent Address Beach Resort, which offered a perfect setting for relaxation against a backdrop of mesmerising coastal panoramas.

The rally's crowning achievement was reaching Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE, where hairpin turns excited drivers and tested their vehicles to the limit. At the highest point, rally drivers were also treated to an exhilarating zipline adventure that guaranteed an unforgettable experience. The adventure continued as the rally took participants on a grand voyage of stunning mountain roads and attendees had the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the region's rich mix of culture and natural beauty as day 4 came to an end.

The journey continued onward to Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi, where guests enjoyed the best of Arabian hospitality, while admiring breathtaking views of the desert. The rally culminated in an exciting adventure through the Al Badayer Desert, where participants navigated through exhilarating dune buggy trails before returning to Dubai, marking the end of an unforgettable driving adventure.

Bridgestone's collaboration with Gear Up also aligns with the company's E8 Commitment, which emphasises the importance of 'Emotion - Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility.' The partnership exemplifies the company's vision to launch similar endeavours in the future, resulting in robust networking opportunities for motorsports enthusiasts.

