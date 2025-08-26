Partnership marks Lunate’s expansion into hedge funds, broadening its client offerings across alternatives

Marks milestone in Brevan Howard’s strategy to secure long term capital

Abu Dhabi: Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment manager with USD 110 billion in assets under management (AUM), and Brevan Howard, one of the world’s most successful hedge fund managers with AUM of USD 34 billion, today announced the formation of a strategic long-term partnership to establish an investment platform to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), subject to regulatory approval.

The partnership plans to launch with an initial long-term commitment of USD 2 billion from Lunate and will comprise a unique suite of newly created funds exclusive to the partnership. These funds will leverage Brevan Howard’s existing strategies and investment capabilities, including macro and digital assets. Additional capital is expected to be raised over time from local and international investors.

Lunate will also acquire a minority ownership stake in Brevan Howard, marking its strategic expansion into hedge funds and diversifying its range of products and investment solutions for clients in the GCC and across the world.

Brevan Howard has grown strategically over two decades, adding and enhancing its capabilities in asset classes. Brevan Howard established a regional headquarter office in ADGM in early 2023, which is now their largest office by assets managed globally.

Domiciled in ADGM, a growing hub for regional and international asset management firms, the partnership will support the Emirate’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading financial centers and create opportunities for top-tier talent. It will leverage ADGM’s world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and progressive regulatory framework to deliver value to clients.

“Our new partnership with Brevan Howard marks our expansion into hedge funds and reflects our commitment to work with the best investment firms in the world, offering our clients access to unique strategies to further diversify their portfolios, said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate.

Brevan Howard’s Founder Alan Howard added: “The long-term partnership with Lunate reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to the region and we look forward to building on this foundation over time.”