The Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) has announced a donation of USD 100,000 to support the Sudanese people who are grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis caused by recent heavy rains and rising river levels. These conditions have resulted in devastating floods and torrential rains across several regions in Sudan, leading to widespread destruction, significant property and infrastructure losses, and leaving many families without shelter or essential living resources.

The donation, approved by the BRCS Board of Directors, underscores Bahrain's commitment to providing aid and support to those in need both within the region and beyond, particularly in the wake of natural disasters that necessitate collective regional and international efforts to alleviate suffering.

This contribution is part of BRCS's ongoing humanitarian and relief initiatives, aimed at assisting communities affected by natural disasters and crises. The funds will be directed toward addressing the immediate and critical needs of flood-affected populations, including providing shelter, food, and medical supplies.

Mr. Mubarak Al Hadi, Secretary-General of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society, stated that the Society has begun the necessary administrative processes to transfer the donation, which will be sent to the Sudanese Red Crescent Society via the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization.

Mr. Al Hadi emphasized that this donation reflects the deep spirit of solidarity and brotherhood between the Bahraini and Sudanese peoples. The support for Sudan stems from the strong fraternal ties between the two nations, and the Society will make every effort to help the affected Sudanese overcome this crisis.

Mr. Al Hadi further praised the vital role of the humanitarian relief teams in Sudan for their tireless work in providing assistance to those affected, and affirmed that the Bahrain Red Crescent Society welcomes additional donations from charities, companies, and individuals to further support the Sudanese people. Society is prepared to receive and direct these contributions through its official channels to ensure they reach those in need.